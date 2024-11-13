Use Vietnam draw as reference: Gurpreet Sandhu

Kolkata: It is a first since 2014 that India will look to avoid – ending a year without a win. The last time that happened the senior national football team played only two matches. In 2024, they have played 10, of which four ended in draws. Monday’s friendly against Malaysia is India’s only chance to change that. India goalkeeper Gurpreet Singh Sandhu. (AIFF)

India can, if they use last month’s 1-1 draw against Vietnam as a reference, said goalkeeper Gurpreet Singh Sandhu. “Especially how we played in the second half. We need to take the same understanding, the same energy,” the India No.1 said during a virtual media interaction on Wednesday.

The draw in Nam Dinh City was the first all year against a higher-ranked team (Vietnam were 116 and India 126 when the teams met). Second-best in the first half, where Sandhu saved a penalty, India created a number of chances before Farukh Choudhary equalised by lobbing the Vietnam goalkeeper.

At 33, Rahul Bheke is the oldest in the squad named by head coach Manolo Marquez for the match in Hyderabad. But with 75 caps in a 13-year international career, Sandhu, 32, is the most experienced. He drew on that to say that while the past cannot be changed, “there was a point when we were winning games. This too happens. It is how you deal with it that is important.”

During Stephen Constantine’s second stint as head coach, India had a 13-match unbeaten run from June 2016 to March 2018.

Sandhu said what Marquez wants to instill will take time but “after every camp we feel like we are getting closer. I feel we could have won against Vietnam, and let’s not forget that we have not trained for even 30 days under coach Manolo.”

International matches can change in a flash if you lose concentration, he said. “Do that for a minute and a good team will punish you.”

Sandesh Jhingan returns to the India set-up after nearly 10 months out with injury. The last time the central defender played was against Syria in the Asian Cup. “He is an important pillar for his club and the national team,” said Sandhu. “And someone, who along with Amrinder (Singh) is part of the old boys club.” Jhingan and Singh are 31.

Malaysia are 133rd in the FIFA rankings, eight slots below India.