Robert Pattinson thinks Suki Waterhouse has ‘gone mad’ to suggest co-hosting Love is Blind in cutest prank call. Watch

Robert Pattinson and Suki Waterhouse rarely talk about their relationship in interviews and like to keep it private. Fans got to see a glimpse of the pair's adorable bond in a new interview with Elle when Suki Waterhouse prank called Robert and said that both of them could co-host Love is Blind. Their cute interaction over the phone has sent the internet into a meltdown. (Also read: Suki Waterhouse poses with her and Robert Pattinson's baby daughter for new magazine cover) Robert Pattinson and Suki Waterhouse at the Veuve Clicquot Polo Classic at Will Rogers State Historic Park in Pacific Palisades, California. (Photo by Unique Nicole / AFP)(AFP)

Robert and Suki's adorable call

Suki called Robert by addressing him as, ‘My Love’ and went on to say, “I just got offered to be the host for Love Is Blind. Isn’t that so cool? It's quite deep, though. It has quite a lot of like, I don't know. I feel like it's [a] sociological experiment that's actually quite beautiful in lots of ways.” Robert said in reply, "Yeah, that’s interesting. What an interesting turn of events.”

Then, Suki added, “They were saying we could do it together as well. Which I thought could be actually quite good.” Robert quipped in response, “Darling have you gone mad?” Suki burst into laughter, and Robert suspected that the whole thing was nothing more than a joke. He then added, “I was like, ‘Babe, if you think it’s right for you.’” Robert also squealed that he does not want to be part of the internet discussion with this joke!

Fan reactions

Reacting to the clip, a fan commented, “I want what they have.” A second fan said, “'Darling, have you gone mad?' is going to be added to my personal lexicon.” Another said, “This is the most precious thing I’ve ever seen in my life. best friends and lovers. I adore them.” A comment read, “She’s literally living my dream.” “No matter how many times this video comes up on my feed, I’m still gonna watch it,” declared another fan.

Robert Pattinson and Suki Waterhouse became a family of three with the birth of their newborn daughter in March 2024. The couple have been private and low-key about their relationship, and made their Met Gala debut as a couple in May last year.