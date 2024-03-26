 Robert Pattinson and Suki Waterhouse welcome first baby; take their child on a stroll. See pics | Hollywood - Hindustan Times
Robert Pattinson and Suki Waterhouse welcome first baby; take their child on a stroll. See pics

HT Entertainment Desk
Mar 26, 2024 06:05 PM IST

Robert Pattinson and Suki Waterhouse confirmed that they have become a family of three as they were seen on a family stroll in LA.

Twlight star Robert Pattinson is now a dad! The actor and his singer-girlfriend Suki Waterhouse confirmed that they have become a family of three as they were spotted taking a stroll with the baby in LA this week, according to a report by The Mirror. Soon, pictures of the two with their child were all over social media. (Also read: Robert Pattinson's girlfriend Suki Waterhouse announces pregnancy, debuts baby bump at festival. Watch)

Suki Waterhouse and Robert Pattinson have become parents.(Getty Images via AFP)
Suki Waterhouse and Robert Pattinson have become parents.(Getty Images via AFP)

Robert Pattinson and Suki Waterhouse take a family stroll

In the new pictures, Robert is seen wearing a grey hoodie covering his head, a pair of shorts and a padded coat; as he took a pink pram along with Suki following just beside him. Suki opted for a black coat, which she paired with grey trousers. Both of them also had baseball caps on their head.

More details

Suki is yet to share an official post on her social media follows the news of the birth of their child. It was in November last year when The Daisy Jones & The Six actor announced her pregnancy during her performance at the Corona Capital Festival in Mexico. “I'm wearing something sparkly today because I thought it might distract you from something else that's going on," she said during her performance and indicated towards her baby bump. She was wearing a pink glittery dress with a fluffy jacket and golden boots.

Rumours of Robert Pattinson and Suki Waterhouse dating began in 2018 after they were spotted together in London. The couple have been private and low-key about their relationship, and made their Met Gala debut as a couple in May last year.

Suki had talked about Robert in an interview with The Times last year and said, “I had two days off the other day, and it was like, no question I’m going back to see him. Then he’ll come out for a couple of days. I’m shocked that I’m so happy with someone for nearly five years.”

