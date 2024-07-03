Suki Waterhouse poses with her and Robert Pattinson's baby daughter for new magazine cover

Actor-singer Suki Waterhouse posed with her newborn daughter on the cover of British Vogue’s August 2024 issue. She also opened up about her meet-cute moment with Robert Pattinson. She shared how they connected instantly after they met and how her pregnancy wasn’t a shock to them because they “really planned it.” (Also read: Robert Pattinson and Suki Waterhouse welcome first baby; take their child on a stroll. See pics) Actor Robert Pattinson and model Suki Waterhouse welcomed their first child in March 2024.

Suki poses with her daughter

In the cover, Suki stood in a green garden while holding her baby daughter close to her chest. The newborn's face was not visible as her back was turned to the camera. She shared the picture on her X handle, and wrote in the caption, “what an honor to be on the cover of @BritishVogue with the most perfect girl in the world (red heart emoticons) its soooo a summer of the biggest and best love!!”

In the interview, Suki opened up about her relationship with Robert and said that they met at a games night in LA. She said, “I was sure that I’d met him a long time ago, but he didn’t think that we had… It was very, very intense. There were lots of ‘big’ characters, real heavy hitters. Al Pacino was there. Javier [Bardem] and Penelope [Cruz] were there… and, you know, everyone was really acting. I think we both sort of have the same slight uncomfortable-ness and started giggling at the absurdity of the whole thing. [We] got told off. There was a director that separated us because we were laughing too much.”

What Suki said about her pregnancy

Talking about her pregnancy Suki then added that the news of her pregnancy was not a shock to them. “No, we really planned it. One day we looked at each other and said, ‘Well, this is as ready as we’re going to be.’ I was like, ‘What can make more chaos?’” she said. The Daisy Jones & The Six actor had announced her pregnancy during her performance at the Corona Capital Festival in Mexico.

More details

The rumours of Robert Pattinson and Suki Waterhouse dating began in 2018 after they were spotted together in London. The couple have been private and low-key about their relationship, and made their Met Gala debut as a couple in May last year. Cut to March, when both Robert and Suki were spotted taking a stroll with the baby in LA.