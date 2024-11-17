Peanut the Squirrel's widow interviewed on Saturday Night Live: ‘They chopped his head off’

Saturday Night Live brought out Sarah Sherman as Peanut the Squirrel during a hilarious Weekend Update skit. Dressed in black, the beloved rodent's wife appeared on the newsdesk to discuss P'Nut's sufferings with host Colin Jost. “The cops raided our house,” bereaved Mrs. Hazel Nut said, adding that the authorities “chopped his head off in a rabies test.” Sarah Sherman as Peanut the Squirrel's widow Mrs. Hazel Nut during this week's SNL Weekend Update(SNL)

Peanut the Squirrel's euthanisation at the hands of New York authorities became a controversial topic of discussion ahead of the November 5 election. Portraying the beloved pet's imaginary widow, Sherman discussed the trials and tribulations she and her squirrel husband faced as famed internet personalities.

“Oh, it’s just so hard to be thrust in the media spotlight, Colin,” Mrs Hazel Nut said, adding, “I’m used to doing regular squirrel stuff, like, you know, chasing my own tail or running into the middle of a street, seeing a car and then [shakes uncontrollably].”

Reflecting on Peanut's death, Hazel revealed that the moment cops raided the house, “P’Nut bit one, like a damn hero.” She went on to joke that “Peanut” was her husband's human name and that the euthanised squirrel's real name was composed of incomprehensible squeaking.

What happened to Peanut the Squirrel?

On October 30, Peanut was seized by the Department of Environmental Conservation, citing anonymous complaints that a known rabies vector lived at the house. The internet-famous squirrel was owned by Mark Lango for seven years until its tragic killing. Earlier this week, it was revealed that the squirrel was decapitated as part of a rabies test. However, P'Nut did not have rabies, according to test results, per New York Post.