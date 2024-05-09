Kristen Stewart says Hollywood has ‘chosen’ to champion 4 women like Margot Robbie: We haven't really done enough

Kristen Stewart is known for not mincing her words. In an interview with Porter magazine, the actor-turned-filmmaker talked about how Hollywood has “chosen four” women to champion. (Also Read: Drew Barrymore loves Kristen Stewart's underwear-style bottoms, calls it ‘the next fashion trend’) Kristen Stewart says Hollywood has chosen to champion only 4 women like Margot Robbie

What Kristen said

“(There’s a) thinking that we can check these little boxes, and then do away with the patriarchy, and how we’re all made of it. It’s easy for them to be like, ‘Look what we’re doing. We’re making Maggie Gyllenhaal’s movie! We’re making Margot Robbie’s movie!’ And you’re like, OK, cool. You’ve chosen four," said Kristen, referring to Greta Gerwig's $1 billion grosser satire Barbie from last year, in which Margot served as the lead actor and co-producer. She also referred to fellow actor-filmmaker Maggie's upcoming sci-fi horror flick The Bride!.

However, she was quick to add that she's in awe of these women. “And I’m in awe of those women, I love those women [but] it feels phony. If we’re congratulating each other for broadening perspective, when we haven’t really done enough, then we stop broadening,” she added.

Kristen, who is gearing up for the release of her directorial debut The Chronology Of Water, has been quite vocal about the financial hurdles she faced in making the movie.

When Kristen wanted to work with Greta Gerwig

The Love Lies Bleeding star said on a recent episode of the Not Skinny But Not Fat podcast that making a superhero movie "sounds like a ...nightmare." She said she will "likely never" star in Marvel movies unless told by one specific person.

She added that the “system would have to change. You would have to put so much money and so much trust into one person ... and it doesn't happen. And so therefore what ends up happening is this algorithmic, weird experience where you can't feel personal at all about it.” "But maybe the world changes," Kristen continued, noting that if Barbie director Greta Gerwig asked her to star in a Marvel movie, "I would do it."

Kristen will be next seen in Sacramento and the vampire movie Flesh of the Gods.