Beyonce to debut Cowboy Carter at NFL on Christmas day show; All details inside

Beyoncé is all set to perform Cowboy Carter at NFL during the halftime on Christmas. The game will be between the Baltimore Ravens and the Houston Texans at the NRG Stadium in the singer’s hometown, Texas. Her appearance at the halftime show will mark the first time she will perform the songs from the album since it was released in March. Beyoncé is set to perform at the NFL halftime show on Christmas, showcasing songs from her new album Cowboy Carter. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello, File)(Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)

Beyoncé’s performance at the NFL’s halftime show

While the details about her performance during the halftime are yet to be revealed completely, a press release shared by Netflix on Sunday suggested that there will be “some special guests who are featured” in Beyoncé genre-bending album. These collaborations include artists like Dolly Parton, Miley Cyrus, Post Malone, Shaboozey and more, as reported by Page Six.

The show will be co-produced by the singer’s company, Parkwood Entertainment and Jesse Collins Entertainment. The game will be live-streamed by Netflix on Wednesday, December 25 at 4:30 pm ET. Late Sunday, the recently Grammy-nominated singer shared a promotional video for her performance on Instagram.

In the clip, Queen Bey stood over a rose-covered car chich had a Texas longhorn’s horns attached above its grill. The nameplate read “BNCNTRY” which means “Been country”, a subtle clapback from the Single Ladies’ singer to her critics who criticised her for not being country enough to join the music genre.

Dressed with a cowboy hat on top she caught a football as she stood in front of a mic in the video. The post was set to the intro song of the album, American Requiem which points out racism and other social issues existing in the United States.

Beyoncé’s history with NFL

It might be Beyoncé’s first time performing Cowboy Carter at NFL but not the first time performing at the NFL games. She headlined the 2013 Super Bowl XLVII halftime show in New Orleans, performing hits like Crazy in Love, Baby Boy, Love on Top, and Halo. She also reunited with her Destiny's Child bandmates, Kelly Rowland and Michelle Williams, for performances of Bootylicious and Independent Women, Pt. 1.

Beyoncé returned to the Super Bowl stage for halftime at Super Bowl 50 in 2016, joining Coldplay and Bruno Mars for one of the most-watched halftime shows ever.