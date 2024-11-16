Jennifer Lopez’s ex-staffer claims the singer ‘did not have any idea about Diddy's doing’

Decades later, as Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs faces mounting accusations of misconduct, his relationships with both peers and ex-partners have come under the spotlight. Sean Diddy Combs and Jennifer Lopez's turbulent past resurfaces amid Diddy's misconduct allegations, drawing Lopez into the scandal.(X)

Recent resurfaced photos of Jennifer Lopez and Diddy arguing at a party on the night a 13-year-old was allegedly abused have thrust Lopez into the ongoing scandal.

Lopez has remained tight-lipped on the recent allegations against Diddy. When confronted by paparazzi at a screening of her film Unstoppable, she ignored questions about her ex and swiftly exited the venue, according to Marca.

ALSO READ| Why exactly did Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs date Jennifer Lopez? Shocking reason revealed

The de Sousa, a former Lopez staffer, told Fandom Wire, “If you knew Jennifer Lopez, if you ever worked with her as I did, or if you were close with people who are like family to her like I am, you would know she did not have any idea about Diddy.”

De Sousa, who worked with Lopez during the filming of Maid in Manhattan in 2002, described, “She barely drinks, she is not a partier, she isn’t a good time girl, she is a workaholic who uplifts women and who was charmed by him for a brief time in her life. [Lopez] does not deserve to be conflated with [Combs’] shocking and criminal misdeeds.”

Elon Musk questioned Lopez's credibility

Elon Musk recently criticized Lopez’s trustworthiness following her vocal opposition to Donald Trump’s reelection and her support for Kamala Harris. During a podcast with Joe Rogan, Musk referenced Lopez’s past relationship with Diddy. “J. Lo was like his ex-girlfriend and it’s like now deciding she is like warning people against Trump. How many people did she warn against Diddy, right? Oh zero, okay. Maybe we shouldn’t trust her opinion,” he discussed.

Lopez has previously called her relationship with Diddy “stormy and emotionally draining.” She revealed that Combs repeatedly asked for a divorce, despite the fact that they were never married.

ALSO READ| Jennifer Lopez breakup drove Diddy to seek therapy: ‘I've been called bipolar…’

However, Diddy admitted in another interview that he had only dated Lopez to make his ex, Kim Porter, jealous. “I thought, 'I'll test the waters, and hopefully Kim will see I'm serious and come running after me,” the music mogul told Essence.