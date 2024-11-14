Cash-strapped Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs ‘renting out his private jet’ to mitigate financial woes amid sex trafficking case

While Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs is locked up in Brooklyn’s Metropolitan Detention Centre, his private jet has been going around places. His plane has been on quite a few trips since the mogul’s arrest in September including locations such as French Polynesia, New Zealand, San Francisco, Los Angeles, and Mexico, as reported by the Business Insider. These trips are the result of Diddy’s financial woes as he rented his private jet to make some dollars given it is his last remaining asset. While Sean 'Diddy' Combs awaits trial for serious allegations, his private jet has been busy making trips worldwide. (Photo by ANGELA WEISS / AFP)(AFP)

Diddy rents out his private jet

Diddy’s private jet is currently listed on rent and earns at least following its listing on the jet-chartering site, Victor. According to the calculations by The Daily Mail, a trip from London to New York via Diddy’s jet costs around $116,681 without any taxes or fees and a trip from Van Nuys, California, to London is four times i.e. $432,708.

In addition, the plane is also available to buy for anyone interested in paying tens of millions of dollars. An insider revealed that a private jet of this model and build usually goes out at the price of between $26 and $30 million, as reported by The Daily Beast.

Counting the buyer’s benefit, they will get a 14-seater pet-friendly flying beast with Wifi, an entertainment system, and air conditioning. The matte black plane has a black and beige coloured interior.

The disgraced mogul was arrested in September in Manhattan and has been waiting for his trial scheduled for May 6, 2025. The lawsuits filed against him accuse him of drugging and sexually abusing women and other participants at his freak-off parties.

Is Diddy’s private jet connected to any of his freak-off parties?

While the plane is not explicitly mentioned in any of the lawsuits filed against him, an insider noted that few accusers have claimed that they were flown in the jet or that the drugs were transported via it. The plane which is owned by LoveAir LLC, however, has not been name-checked yet.

Moreover, it is not just his jet but the Bad Boy Records’ owner has also listed his Beverley Hills mansion on the market for $61.5 million. However, he is struggling to find a buyer because of, as TMZ called it the “ick factor”. Meanwhile, his plane is going out for rental trips as it reportedly made 30 trips in past 2 months.