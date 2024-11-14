Sean ‘Diddy’ Comb's ‘freak-off’ parties were ‘not appropriate for the young children’, claims Playboy model

Former Playboy Bunny Precious Muir recently claimed in an interview with the Mirror US that Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs' “freak-off” parties in New York during the early 2000s were not “appropriate for the young children who attended”. Sean Combs aka P. Diddy is set to go on trial for racketeering and sex trafficking on May 5, 2025, (Photo by ANGELA WEISS / AFP)(AFP)

Muir, who was active as a model in New York at the time, reflected on some of the unusual and controversial aspects of these gatherings, including an instance where children attended Diddy's famous White Party in the Hamptons.

The ex-Playboy model claimed several children attended Diddy's famous White Party in the Hamptons. “In the Hamptons party for the White Party in particular, I did see during the day time, because it is during the daytime the parties start, people, either parents or guardians, would bring their children,” she recalled.

“I have no idea what parents are allowing these children to attend these things. It’s crazy to me.”

Muir cites ‘troubling’ presence of minors at Diddy's parties

Muir found the presence of minors at these parties troubling and expressed, “Why would a parent allow them to come? Who are these parents? Where are the parents? Why would the parents allow this to happen?”

“My parents wouldn’t be so trusting and say, 'Hey, I'm just dropping you off in this adult space and I’ll leave you and come back.' My parents would never think to do that and I assume a lot of parents would never do that,” she told Mirror US, and added, “Or even if they're there, why are you bringing your children to a party where adults are having adult time? It doesn’t make sense to me.”

Combs' attorneys denied claims of minors attending inappropriate gatherings, calling the allegations “completely and categorically false” and stating that they were just some cheap “publicity stunt.”

“I truly believe that taking drugs was part of the social circle you were in.” She went on to mention that drug use was common at Diddy’s parties, with people “regularly” offering substances to her and her friends.

While Muir refused to partake, she faced pressure from others who questioned her decision, recounting, “Kind of like, 'Why don’t you take drugs? Why don’t you do coke? Why don’t you smoke weed? That's so weird.'” She remembered feeling judged for making what she felt was the "right" decision.