Ray J claims several celebrities are paying off Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs' victims to stay quiet

Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs is in jail after getting arrested on charges of racketeering and sex trafficking. He is currently being held at the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn following his September arrest. As per a new report by TMZ, Ray J appears on the documentary The Downfall of Diddy: Inside the Freak-Offs, where he claimed that many high-profile people are allegedly paying off the victims of the mogul and cutting off ties. (Also read: Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs thanks his children over phone call from jail on his birthday: ‘I can’t wait to see you all') Ray J has made new claims on Sean 'Diddy' Combs.

What Ray J said

The new report states that Ray J appears in the documentary, The Downfall of Diddy: Inside the Freak-Offs, where he says, “…some high-profile people are trying to cut alleged victims off at the pass, even before they make money demands.”

The report further adds: “Ray seems nervous as he describes why celebs have contacted him ... and at a point he shuts down, believing he's already said too much.”

More details

Sean is currently incarcerated at the Special Housing Unit at Brooklyn's Metropolitan Detention Center. He has pleaded not guilty to charges that he coerced and abused women for years, along with charges of sex trafficking, racketeering conspiracy and transportation to engage in prostitution. One of the first lawsuits filed against him was by his ex-girlfriend of ten years, Cassie Ventura, who accused him of sexual assault and abuse for years. He was denied bail twice since the arrest.

Last week, Sean spent his 55th birthday on November 5 in jail. In a heartwarming phone call from his seven children, he was seen celebrating his birthday. In a joint Instagram post, Sean sounded emotional and said, “I love y’all, I love y’all so much. I can't wait to see y'all. And I just want to say I'm proud of y'all, especially the girls. I mean, all of y'all. Thanks for being strong. Thank you all for being strong and thank you all for being my by side and supporting me. I love y'all. I've got the best family in the world."