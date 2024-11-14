Sean Diddy's attorney warns no one will be spared, asks concerned celebs to pay up or face ‘reputation-damaging lawsuit’

Attorney Tony Buzzbee, who is involved in Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs’ case and representing more than 120 alleged victims revealed that the mogul is not his only target. He has set his sights on any high-profile person in attendance at the freak-off parties, regardless of whether they participated in illegal activities. Diddy was arrested in September in Manhattan and has since been lodged in Brooklyn’s Metropolitan Detention Centre. Tony Buzzbee, representing alleged victims of Sean 'Diddy' Combs, aims to hold all high-profile individuals from Diddy's parties accountable. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly/File Photo(REUTERS)

Attorney in Diddy’s case will spare no one

Buzzbee appeared in TMZ’s new documentary titled, TMZ Presents The Downfall of Diddy: Inside the Freak-Offs and announced that he will spare no one who was at Diddy’s freak-offs. He said that if there were people at those infamous parties who watched others getting sexually abused after being drugged then they are just as guilty as the perpetrators, as reported by TMZ.

In addition, the lawyer revealed that other celebrities, businesspeople, and politicians were in his crosshairs. He also confirmed that demand letters have been sent to concerned celebrities, stating that they must take accountability and pay up; otherwise, they will have to face a very public and reputation-damaging lawsuit.

The mogul was recently denied bail for the third time even after he offered a $50 million package deal. He currently awaits his trial scheduled for May 6, 2025.

Ray J drops bombshell claims

R&B singer Ray J, a close friend of the owner of Bad Boy Records, dropped major claims, accusing other celebrities who attended Diddy’s parties of trying to pay off the victims. He said in the documentary, “I’m hearing about artists paying victims to keep their names out of it.” He added, “Here’s what I do know, people do catch and kill all day… for the regular world, somebody has a truth, somebody pays you to keep it quiet and hopefully that money you got paid secures your happiness while you watch the lie continue to succeed.”

Speaking of what the A-listed accusers are doing with the victims to keep the latters’ mouths shut, Ray J said, “‘I’ll give you money, please don’t talk,’” refraining from taking the celebrities’ names as he already has gave away too much information and is now being envisioned as a “vessel” of possible leaks by others.