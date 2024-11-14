Celebs terrified of Diddy buying alleged victims' silence, says Ray J, amid claims minors were spotted at ‘freak offs'

R&B singer Ray J, friends with Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs himself, unloaded a bombshell claim, accusing the fallen music mogul’s celebrity pals of paying off accusers to stay quiet. Ray J and P Diddy. (Charley Gallay/Getty Images for VEVO)

As the Bad Boy Records founder’s sex trafficking and racketeering probe weighs down on the music industry, his far-stretched-ou industry connections with A-listers have been under scrutiny. Despite the ongoing investigation, numerous high profilers have rather kept a low profile when it comes to the infamous Diddy probe, dating back to his notorious white parties, and what is now being labelled as his after-party “Freak-Off” sex gatherings.

Also read | Nelly off the hook: No criminal charges for rapper after ecstasy possession arrest

Diddy's friend Ray J says celebrities are paying alleged victims hush money

As for Ray J’s insight, he dropped heavy accusatory bombs as a talking head in the new documentary TMZ Presents The Downfall of Diddy: Inside the Freak Offs. “I’m hearing about artists paying victims to keep their names out of it,” said the 43-year-old singer.

“Here’s what I do know, people do catch and kills all day… for the regular world, somebody has a truth, somebody pays you to keep it quiet and hopefully that money you got paid secures your happiness while you watch the lie continue to succeed.”

When asked if accusers were setting forth firm ultimatums, accusing celebrities from Diddy’s circle, Ray J said it was “the other way around.”

“‘I’ll give you money, please don’t talk,’” he said of what high-profile industry insiders were allegedly doing to protect themselves from the repercussions of being involved with Combs. While the singer refused to expose the names of those who had reached out to him, he suggested he had said too much as these people already envisioned him as a “vessel” for possible leaks.

Also read | Revenge porn development in Liam Payne case: 1D star allegedly bombarded ex Maya Henry with ‘disturbing’ lewd photos

Minors at Diddy party

Ray J’s claims follow those of aspiring singer-songwriter Tanea Wallace who previously divulged her side of the story in the same documentary. Affirming that she was once invited to Combs’ party by a Saudi prince, she alleged that she saw “little people” dressed up like “Harajuku Barbies” at the disgraced rapper’s party. When pressed by TMZ’s Harvey Levin, she clarified that these were “minors who were being obscured by a cluster of adults,” which made it impossible for her to be sure what the adults and minors were doing. The rap mogul’s legal team has since denied these allegations.