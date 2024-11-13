Revenge porn development in Liam Payne case: 1D star allegedly bombarded ex Maya Henry with ‘disturbing’ lewd photos

In the week leading up to former One Direction member Liam Payne's fatal fall from an Argentina hotel balcony, his ex-fiancee, Maya Henry, hit him up with a cease and desist letter. The Brit music artist was reportedly entangled in a legal mess in addition to allegedly juggling his sour mental health and drug abuse, with the latter also discovered in his autopsy reports to some extent. Maya Henry had an on and off relationship with Liam Payne.

The details of that legal entanglement were revealed via a Page Six report on November 12 (US time). The legal notice obtained by the US-based tabloid revealed that Payne allegedly bombarded his former romantic partner and her family with “unsolicited and disturbing “ explicit pictures and videos of himself before his death in October.

Henry’s lawyers accused Payne of repeatedly sending the lewd content in the past to her and her family in a cease and desist letter sent on October 9, a week before his untimely passing. Henry’s side further alleged that Liam was attempting to threaten his ex-girlfriend with revenge porn.

The alleged pictures mentioned in the formal notice included “pictures of his genitals and various videos of Mr Payne performing disturbing sexual acts of himself.” Plus, the British artist was believed to have been “actively communicating” with other parties in an attempt to push out “intimate visual material” capturing Henry and Kate Cassidy, his girlfriend at the time of his death, in an “intimate fashion.”

Liam Payne allegedly reached out to a third party to disseminate his ex, current girlfriends' intimate photos

The letter details that a woman supposedly close to Payne reached out to Henry via Instagram on October 6, telling her that the 1D star “started blowing up my phone very recently on an iCloud email, and when I asked who it was, he started asking me if I wanted nudes of you/ his current gf.” A copy of the DM from the unnamed person further corroborated the claims.

The woman who had purportedly been in contact with Payne for years firmly replied “absolutely not,” and decided to give Henry a “heads up that he offered that.” The message obtained by Page Six also pushes that Cassidy had been in contact with the woman in question at one point, asking her why she had been blocked from Payne’s phone. “I stopped answering him for a while and he messaged me on an iCloud account, a few different phone numbers as well as a Snapchat [account],” the individual told Henry.

A different message from Payne to the woman read, “Send me f–king and sucking vids. Did I ever send you ones of Maya? ?? or any of my exes?”

Maya Henry was poised to take legal action

Henry’s attorneys were ready to file a civil lawsuit against the One Direction member in case he resorted to revenge porn to “defame, threaten, harass or intimidate” her or her family. The letter clearly informed the “Bedroom Floor” crooner that he had a 10 business days deadline to respond in the affirmative and that he would cease and desist “from taking any actions that may relate directly or indirectly to the dissemination, communication or transfer of the alleged images.”

It has yet to be revealed if Payne or his team acknowledged the letter. His death on October 16 preceded the deadline.

Liam Payne's ex has previously spoken out against him

Liam Payne and Maya Henry dated from 2018 to 2022. She has since written a book voicing her side of the story and purportedly offering some insight into her relationship with the “Night Changes” singer. Although the book isn’t explicitly said to be based on their failed romance, the work of fiction “Looking Forward” is said to be “inspired by true events.”

On top of that, the Texas native also came forward with alleged abuse claims in a podcast interview released days before Payne’s death. “He would always message me ever since we broke up …. He would always play with death and be like, ‘Well, I’m going to die. I’m not doing well,” she said on ‘The Internet is Dead’ podcast. “There was one time I tried to get him help and then he was not taking it. He would text my mom, ‘I’m not doing well, have Maya contact me,’ because I wouldn’t respond.”

In an older TikTok video, Henry reiterated the claims: “Ever since we broke up, he messages me, will blow up my phone, not only from his phone number, it’s always from different phone numbers too, so I never know where it’s gonna come from.” In her more recent podcast appearance, she insisted that troubled pop stars would rely on manipulation tactics to “traumatise” her. She also alleged that Liam repeatedly predicted his own death, telling her that he wasn’t doing well and saying things like “I’m not going to be around much longer.”

Moreover, a scene from Maya’s book “Looking Forward,” reportedly based on her journal entries from the time she was dating Liam, captures the male lead Oliver - the member of a popular band - threatening to jump off a balcony. He does this while suffering a drug-fuelled mental breakdown.

While suicide was recently ruled out in Liam’s very real-life death probe, prosecutors believe he was unconscious during his tragic fall from a third-story balcony at the CasSur Palemo Hotel in Buenos Aires. His toxicology report claims that the singer had multiple drugs in his system at the time of his death. Three people have been charged and arrested in relation to Payne’s demise.