Happy pregnancy: Megan Fox announces major family update after previous miscarriage; hits IG reset

Megan Fox couldn’t be happier! The original Transformers movie star announced on Monday (US time) that her family with partner Machine Gun Kelly was getting bigger. The welcoming pregnancy news was undoubtedly an immensely poignant moment for Fox, who had previously suffered a heartbreaking miscarriage. Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly(Twitter)

The Jennifer's Body icon wrote on Instagram on November 11, "nothing is every really lost. welcome back (angel emoji) (red heart emoji)." The short yet definitive message came along with the IG carousel post in which she shared a photo of herself covered in dark oil as she warmly caresses her baby bump. The following snap showed her positive pregnancy test. The 38-year-old confirmed MGK, whose real name is Colson Baker, as the father by tagging him on her bump.

While the American actress' soon-to-arrive baby is her first with the Bloody Valentine singer, she already co-parents three kids, Noah (11), Bodhi (9) and Journey (7) with ex-husband Brian Austin Green. Meanwhile, her current partner, the 34-year-old rapper is also father to his 15-year-old daughter Cassie, whom he shares with former girlfriend Emma Cannon.

MGK and Fox didn't fully go in the details of her previous pregnancy loss at first. However, the Confessions of a Teenage Drama Queen ultimately confirmed it in her 2023 poetry book Pretty Boys are Poisonous. She later opened up about it to WWD, saying, "This miscarriage [was] really tragic for me and left me with a lot of grief and a lot of suffering."

this is a developing post.