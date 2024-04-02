Megan Fox gives an honest list of all the plastic surgeries she's got done: Nose job, breast implants…

Megan Fox appreciates it when women are transparent about all the cosmetic procedures they have got done. On the same vein, she revealed all of her own plastic surgery procedures during a podcast, Call Her Daddy with Alex Cooper. (Also read: Megan Fox opens up about struggling with body dysmorphia: 'Never a point in my life where I loved my body') Megan Fox wishes to be 'transparent' about all the procedures she's got done.

Megan did mention that even if she revealed with all honesty all the things she's got done, people (specially women) would still troll her. She gave Kylie Jenner's example. “I still won't win because there are some girls who have been who have been transparent…I don't want to like bring people in… but someone like a Kylie has been very transparent. That is not helping her people or women are still brutally dragging her just the same. And totally undeserved. She's a beautiful, healthy, young, gorgeous girl. And I actually feel for whatever reason, very protective when I watch other girls go through this, I want to defend them or go to war for them,” Megan said.

What she didn't get done

Megan then began listing all the work that she has not got done. “Okay. I've never had a facelift of any kind. So no mid facelift. No like lateral brow lifts. Although I would like one or no regular brow lift. I've never done threads I have researched them. That's not because of some moral thing. I just don't really believe they work and I'm also afraid that they would interfere when I do need to have a facelift,” she said. She added that she never had any buccal fat removal or liposuction as she is already very lean. She is not averse to getting fillers though.

What she got done

Megan finally revealed the procedures she did get done. “I had my boobs done when I was 21 or 22 I had them redone after I was done breastfeeding my kids because I don't know where they went but they went and then I had to have them read and very recently because the first set I didn't have enough body fat to disguise you could see the rippling of the implant so I had to switch them out to this set.”

“And then I had my nose done when I was in my early 20s And that's something I've literally been accused of having like 6-7-8 rhinoplasty surgeries which is impossible your nose would get necrosis and fall off. I haven't had a rhinoplasty since I was I'm gonna say 23 It's been well over a decade. I haven't I've not touched my nose since then.”

Megan broke out in early 2000s with movies like Transformers and Jessica's Body. She was dating Machine Gun Kelly for a long time and recently split with him.