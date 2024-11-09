Diddy's planner reveals the ‘wall-to-wall debauchery’ of his freak off parties

A new decoration piece has been revealed from Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs’ freak-off parties. One of the mogul’s party planners claimed to Post that he covered the entire stretch of walls with mirrors so that the iniquity of his parties was visible from every angle. He is lodged in Brooklyn’s Metropolitan Detention Centre and was denied another packaged bail. His trial is scheduled for May 5, 2025. Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs hosted extravagant 'Freak Off' parties featuring mirrored walls reflecting debauchery. (AP Photo/Kathy Willens, File)(AP)

Diddy’s weird decoration choices for freak-offs

A source requested to remain anonymous, claimed to The Post, “Everywhere you looked, you’d see yourself reflected again and again. You can imagine what it would look like when people are naked and having sex on the floor, on the couches, wherever.” The planner who was responsible for organising his parties in the early 2000s revealed that Diddy recruited “both men and women who called themselves ‘models'” for his “Freak Offs,” as reported by Page Six.

The source also claimed, “But it seemed obvious, at least to me, that they were actually sex workers.” However, the planner insisted that they were only responsible for the “mainstream stuff” and not in the process of booking alleged escorts.

Diddy was long known for throwing some of the biggest bashes of Hollywood with A-list celebrities on the guest list. The freak-off parties were a follow-up to these parties as they were organised right after the star-studded evenings when all the celebrities left. Earlier photos obtained by The Post exposed the location of most of these parties to be the rapper’s Miami mansion and the parties used to transition into full-blown orgies.

Diddy required ‘certain vibe’ to his parties

The planner also revealed that the Bad Boy Records owner used to spend endlessly on both the “mainstream” and the freak-off party. The source claimed “All he would ask was, ‘Is it going to be a great party?’ If the answer was yes, he was willing to pay,” which totalled the amount to be $500,000 per party.

He also described that Diddy’s parties were known to have “great food, expensive alcohol, dancers, acrobats, models. Sometimes we had live animals, sometimes different performers. It all added up, but he didn’t care.” He also always wanted to give a certain “vibe he wanted to put out there” that “everywhere you looked there would be sex happening,” the planner claimed to the news outlet, adding “It was wall-to-wall debauchery.”

Allegedly, there are tapes in existence which prove that he had intercourse with A-listers including two child artists at these parties.