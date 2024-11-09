Zach Bryan’s ex Brianna LaPaglia accuses him of ‘emotional abuse’, offering $12mn NDA after breakup

Country music artist Zach Bryan has garnered the spotlight for wrong reasons following his breakup with Brianna “Chickenfry” LaPaglia, host of the Barstool Sports show and online celebrity. After their split, LaPaglia claims that Bryan's team approached her and made a sizable financial offer in exchange for her silence.(@zachlanebryan/Instagram)

LaPaglia made a number of shocking allegations in an episode of the BFFs Podcast, which she co-hosts with Dave Portnoy and Josh Richards, on November 8.

She claimed that Bryan subjected her to “emotional abuse” during their relationship and that he offered her$12 million and a New York apartment in exchange for signing a non-disclosure agreement (NDA) about their relationship, which she allegedly declined.

She recalled last year of her life in the episode, stating that it “has been like the hardest year of my life dealing with the abuse from this dude.” “I’m still scared right now because I’m scared of him. My brain’s rewired, and I’m scared to make him mad.”

According to her, Bryan forced his ex-girlfriends to sign NDAs in order to prevent them from talking about their experiences in public.

After their split, LaPaglia claims that Bryan's team approached her and made a sizable financial offer in exchange for her silence.

Asserting that she was offered a big lump sum of money, she said that she firmly declined the amount, by telling them, “I don’t think you can pay people off that you hurt for them to protect you.”

LaPaglia recounts one horrific incident during their relationship

LaPaglia talked about certain moments in their relationship, such as one at the Golden Globes. She said Bryan's disapproval of her clothing “ruined” her experience.

She remembered that it was the first time he had made a serious attempt to regulate what she wore and posted on social media. “So I went to the Golden Globes and I posted like a carousel of pictures, and he didn’t like my dress.”

Additionally, LaPaglia recounted an incident on her birthday in which Bryan allegedly reprimanded her pals after she had headed to bed.

She further claimed that Bryan tried to dictate how she conducted her work.

LaPaglia revealed that she felt lost and alone during the relationship, which was made public in July 2023. He announced their breakup in October after dating each other for over a year.