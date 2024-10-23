Zach Bryan announces his American Heartbreak with Brianna Chickenfry split on social media: 'I'll always…'

The love fell apart between Zach Bryan and Brianna Chickenfry as the former announced their split on Instagram. On Tuesday, the Remember singer penned a heartfelt note expressing his feelings as he announced his split from Chickenfry whose legal name is Brianna LaPaglia. Earlier this year, the two were also involved in a “side-by-side” car crash. Zach Bryan revealed his breakup with Brianna Chickenfry, highlighting personal struggles.(@zachlanebryan/Instagram)

Zach Bryan’s announcement of separation

The singer took to his Instagram stories to pour his heart out as announced his split with Chickenfry. He wrote, “Addressing something: Brianna and me have broken up with (each other) and I respect and love her with every ounce of my heart. She has loved me unconditionally for a very long time and for that I'll always thank her”.

He continued to express inner turmoil as he wrote, “I have had an incredibly hard year personally and struggled through some pretty severe things. I thought it would be beneficial for both of us to go our different ways. I am not perfect and never will be. Please respect Brianna's privacy and space in this and if you have it in your heart, mine too."

Bryan concluded his announcement with an apology “To anyone I let down, I am sorry. I try my best in everything. I failed people that love me and mostly myself."

Brianna Chickenfry responds to ex-boyfriend’s note

Chikcenfry wrote a note of her own for her fans about the split on Instagram. She wrote, “Hey guys I'm feeling really blindsided right now.” She added she will be taking time off social media and “attempt to heal privately, when I'm ready I’ll be back and ready to talk." She added “I love you guys so much thank you for all of your kind words. Remember you are so loved and everything’s always gonna be OK.”

In a video on YouTube, she told her followers that she was completely “blindsided” as she had “no idea” he was going to post a statement and neither did he text. Chickenfry mentioned that “she’s been crying for five days straight,” as reported by USA Today.

She added, “How can you give someone everything and love them so unconditionally, like through stuff that you shouldn't, … how can you give every ounce of yourself to someone and be discarded in a few days?" Chickenfry wrote that she did not want to divulge any further information nor want to talk about it and “right now, I wanted to heal privately."