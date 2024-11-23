Ashton Kutcher is reportedly ‘tensed’ as he is fearing to be dragged into Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs scandal

Ashton Kutcher is keeping a low profile as the scandal surrounding his former acquaintance, disgraced rapper Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs, continues to face one lawsuit after another. On Tuesday, the 46-year-old was seen hiking with a friend. Although the actor seemed to be having a conversation during their walk, he seemed “seriously concerned” and avoided smiling for the cameras. Ashton Kutcher has been spotted hiking while the scandal involving Sean Combs escalates.

Donning casual attire for the outing, Kutcher wore a grey sweater, light-wash jeans, a baseball cap, sunglasses, and sneakers, while carrying a water canteen. The father-of-two appeared deep in discussion with his companion as they strolled along the trail.

Combs was recently arrested and charged with racketeering conspiracy, sex trafficking by force, fraud or coercion, and transportation for prostitution. The father of seven has pleaded not guilty to the charges, with his trial set for May 2025.

Kutcher's past friendship with Diddy is ‘concerning’

Once close, the two celebrities were frequently seen together years ago, reportedly bonding while working on MTV shows. Kutcher hosted Punk’d, while Combs starred in Making the Band.

Their past camaraderie has placed Kutcher under public speculation, particularly as allegations emerge regarding Combs' infamous “freak-off” parties, which some claim involved drugging and sexually assaulting attendees. During a 2019 appearance on Hot Ones, Kutcher hinted he had knowledge about those parties, saying, “I’ve got a lot I can’t tell. Can’t tell that one either. … I’m actually cycling through them. Diddy party stories, man, that was some weird memory lane thing.”

An insider told InTouch Weekly, “Ashton is seriously concerned about getting dragged into his ugly mess.” The source then added, “People are outraged, and they want answers.”

While no other celebrities have been named in the legal actions against Combs, some people testify about the presence of tapes that depict stars engaging in erotic scenes at parties arranged by the music mogul. “Ashton could very well be hauled in to testify against Diddy,” another source speculated.

Attorney Tony Buzbee, representing 120 individuals in lawsuits against Combs, has warned that “If you attended one of these ‘parties,’ ... and you were there in the room, or you participated, or you watched it happen and didn’t say anything, or you helped cover it up, in my view, you have a problem.”