Diddy’s drug-filled $25K mansion party exposed: Wild footage reveals controversial chaos

New footage revealed that Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs took a mansion on rent for $25,000 for a party along with his team. An insider claimed that the mogul demanded that locks should be installed on all the doors and windows of the bedrooms and that the keys to them should be handed over to him. Diddy is currently lodged in Brooklyn’s Metropolitan Detention Centre as he awaits his trial scheduled for May 6. Diddy rented a $25,000 mansion for a party in 2014, requesting locks on bedroom doors. (Photo by ANGELA WEISS / AFP)(AFP)

Also Read: Angelina Jolie makes rare comment on motherhood: ‘Nothing else matters’

Inside Diddy’s $25k party

The footage from 2014 which is owned by Jason Haight saw sushi being eaten off naked women’s bodies at Diddy’s party at the Parisian Palace in Las Vegas. The footage owner worked as the resident manager of the place from 2015 to 2017. After filming the event, he also edited the recorded footage.

In April 2014, Jason alleges that he was contacted by Diddy's personal assistant to rent a venue for a birthday party for rapper Meek Mill. He claims Diddy's team requested that double-sided locks be installed on the bedroom doors for the rapper's privacy, with two sets of keys to be provided to Diddy and the rooms left unlocked for guests' arrival.

He said, “I was contacted by his personal assistants by telephone. Mr. Combs wanted to rent the property for May 3, 2014, to throw a birthday party for the rapper Meek Mills.” He continued, “They requested that all interior bedroom door locks were to be ordered new and left unopened for their arrival for security purposes as they would need to supervise the installation. And both keys were to be given to Mr. Combs dire ctly and nobody else.”

Jason was told that Diddy planned to host a birthday party for Meek Mill on May 3, 2014, coinciding with the highly anticipated fight between Floyd Mayweather and Marcos Maidana. He said, “I was given a rough estimate of 850 guests for the mansion party and we agreed a fee of $25,000 for 24 hours. The party ended up having roughly 900 guests.”

He further revealed, “P. Diddy was wasted — they were all on so much drugs. There was a lot of alcohol and everyone was really trashed. I advised them that I was the only representative for the mansion and that I always remain on the property as there are a million issues that can come up.” He added, “I told them that I have a detached guest house in the rear of the property and that unless they summon me I will stay there and I agreed. I explained to them that the mansion is a period home which meant all bedroom doors were solid wood with solid brass mortise-type locks with crystal door handles and skeleton keys,” as reported by The New York Post.

Jason also said, “This mansion cost $7.5 million to build — Diddy’s people said that cost is not a factor so please add [the cost of locks] to the venue fee.”

Also Read: Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs alleges ‘his reputation has already been destroyed by’ US Government

Policies and drugs at Jason’s party

The resident manager claimed that he was informed Diddy would have an insurance policy in place for the event, covering the mansion, its contents, and even any potential "loss of life" during the party. Jason said, “They stated this policy mandated the use of smoke detectors in all areas of the homes and guest houses which I replied we have. They said they would prefer brand-new ones and would have them shipped to me. They would install them upon arrival.”

He continued, “I stated the mansion has hand-painted ceilings by artist Thomas Bissetti. It took him eight years to complete them. They said the detectors will be temporarily attached and removed after the event. I agreed.”

He revealed that the party ended at around 3 am. He also claimed that people ate sushi off a naked woman while “doing cocaine”. There were also bottles all over and blood stains in some bedrooms.

Jason described the party place, as he said, “I thought it was powdered sugar everywhere. I ended up with almost a half ounce in different baggies left in bedrooms. The bedrooms the following day were disgusting, broken bottles of alcohol, used condoms, blood on the beddings, powder and razor blades by the hundreds, lubricant on the dressers, marble floors.”

He added, “I found removed panties, bras, and even two iPhones in the bushes behind the bowling alley.”