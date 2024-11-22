Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs alleges ‘his reputation has already been destroyed by’ US Government

Disgraced rapper Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs has spoken out against the legal challenges and media scrutiny he faces while awaiting trial on serious sex trafficking charges. Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs faces serious legal challenges and media scrutiny while awaiting trial for trafficking charges. (AP Photo/Kathy Willens, File)(AP)

Recently denied bail for the third time, Combs and his legal team contend that aggressive media coverage and prosecutorial actions have irreparably damaged his reputation. “Mr. Combs fully intends to face these charges,” Combs’ lawyers stated.

“The prospect of a conviction does not materially change his incentives here, where his reputation has already been destroyed by the government’s allegations and aggressive and deceptive media tactics and can only be rebuilt by winning at trial.”

The defence also argued that the government’s narrative was “fictional” and accused prosecutors of employing a “theatrical spin” to sway public perception.

Prosecutors allege Combs obstructing justice from behind bars

One of the key pieces of evidence is hotel security footage reportedly showing Combs assaulting his former girlfriend, Cassie Ventura. However, Combs’ legal team has contested the video, claiming it has been manipulated to misrepresent the events. They described the incident as a “domestic dispute” and did not indicate any type of sex trafficking.

The music mogul’s council also negated charges of sexual misconduct from another victim, pleading that over several years of her association with Combs, their relationship was mutually consensual.

In fact, the court has turned down all his release bids, with the latest turning down a bail package worth $50 million riding conditions such as monitoring measures. The prosecution continues to claim that Combs is a very dangerous person who has continued to jeopardize justice while in prison.

Prosecutors cited his recent birthday social media post, allegedly orchestrated by Combs, as an attempt to influence public opinion. Combs’ lawyers swiftly responded, “Grasping at straws, the government makes much of Mr. Combs' request that his family make an Instagram post to celebrate his birthday.”

“We do not believe that a social media post showing his family's love and birthday wishes violated the court's order. Even if it presents him in a more positive light than the overwhelmingly unfavourable media coverage which has dominated the public narrative about Mr Combs for the past year.”