Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs' former bodyguard responds to whether Donald Trump will pardon the music mogul

Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs is currently facing serious legal challenges, including charges of racketeering conspiracy, sex trafficking, and transportation to engage in prostitution. His former bodyguard doubts Combs will receive a presidential pardon from Trump, especially after Combs criticized him and endorsed Biden.

Combs has pleaded not guilty to all charges. “We live in a world where anyone can file a lawsuit for any reason and without any proof,” the music mogul's legal team maintains his innocence claim. “Fortunately, a fair and impartial judicial process exists to find the truth, and Mr. Combs is confident he will prevail against these and other baseless claims in court.”

While there were rumours that Combs could secure a presidential pardon from Donald Trump, who is now the president of the US, Gene Deal, Combs's former bodyguard, who worked for the Bad Boy artist in the 1990s, said that these were mere speculations and dismissed the notion as highly unlikely.

ALSO READ| Bodyguard reveals Diddy performed ‘bird sacrifice’ before 1999 shooting verdict: ‘He dropped to his knees…’

During an interview with The Art of Dialogue, Deal said, “Donald Trump probably wouldn’t piss on Puff if he was on fire.” He then recalled a gathering at the Four Seasons Hotel that included Combs, Wendy Williams, and Al Sharpton. At the time, Trump was already hinting at his political aspirations. “I’m sure he was telling him because all of this sh*t is planned, bro—‘Yeah, you know I’m going to be president one day. I’ma need y’all support,’” Deal shared.

Trump and Combs' relationship dramatically shifted over the years

Back in the late 1990s, Trump even appeared in a video invitation for Combs’ 29th birthday, calling him the “legendary Puff Daddy.” They often attended high-profile events together. However, as Trump entered the political arena, the dynamics changed.

By 2020, Combs had become a vocal critic of Trump, publicly opposing his policies and endorsing Joe Biden. “White men like Trump need to be banished. That way of thinking is real dangerous,” Combs declared during an interview with Charlamagne tha God.

ALSO READ| Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs allegedly used ‘other inmates’ phone access codes’ to tamper witness

“He was going against Donald Trump,” Deal explained. “So why would he help? ... I don’t believe he’s gonna help him. Not at all.”

While Trump has pardoned or commuted sentences for hip-hop artists like Kodak Black and Lil Wayne, whose support likely dictated it. While Combs adopted an adversarial position, which Deal believes cut off the possibility of a presidential pardon.