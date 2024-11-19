Khloé and Kourtney Kardashian recalling Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs' ‘freak-offs’ resurface

Khloé Kardashian and Kourtney Kardashian’s past comments about Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs’ “freak-off” parties are gaining renewed attention amid his recent legal troubles. As Diddy’s legal issues unfold, past Kardashian comments about his parties reveal a contrast between their fun memories and the serious allegations against him.(File Images)

A 2016 episode of Kocktails with Khloé featured the sisters discussing their experiences at Diddy’s famous gatherings. Khloé began by highlighting Diddy’s reputation, saying, “Well, I know you're known for the parties. When you think of a party or a good time, you think of Puff.”

Kourtney chimed in, recalling, “That night was fun ’cause all the girls ditched me, so it was like me and the boys. Like it was me, Kanye [West], Corey [Gamble], T [Tyga] and we were all just like hanging out and it was fun.”

Khloé praised Diddy’s boundless energy and charisma, saying, “I don’t know how you have all the energy, but that’s who you are, and I think that’s why people are so drawn to you because you’re so eclectic.”

“I mean, no matter what, no matter how much you work, you don't sleep, you don't do anything, but that's you, that's what embodies you.”

A 2014 episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians has also resurfaced, casting a more explicit light on Diddy’s parties. “I got on a plane at 5:30 a.m. Well, this party... I think half the people there were butt-naked. You would have loved it,” Khloé shared.

Diddy's legal tussle worsens day by day

Diddy faces severe legal charges, including racketeering, sex trafficking, and coercion. The indictment alleges that Diddy used force, deception, or blackmail to transport individuals for prostitution, creating a disturbing narrative around his infamous parties.

Prosecutors claim the events involved flying in sex workers for multi-day sessions where participants were allegedly coerced into nonconsensual acts. Evidence reportedly seized during raids on Diddy’s properties in Los Angeles and Miami Beach included items such as 1,000 bottles of lubricant and baby oil.

Diddy’s attorney, Teny Geragos, defended him, stating, “Those activities and the lifestyle are not criminal. What was notable today, what my partner Mark [Agnifilo] said in court, is that they never once said that these women didn’t consent to what happened, not once.”