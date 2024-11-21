Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs' LA mansion faces half-price offer amid scandal; renovation plans in place

Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs’ scandal-tainted Los Angeles mansion found itself a prospective buyer, however, the price offered by them is half of what was asked. The Holmby Hills estate was listed for a whopping $61.5 million on the market in September. The property is a landmark of several alleged freak-off parties organised by the disgraced mogul. Bo Belmont has offered $30 million for Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs’ mansion, originally listed at $61.5 million. 21/05/2017 - Sean Diddy Combs./File Photo(REUTERS)

Diddy’s LA mansion gets a half-price offer

The CEO of California-based real estate crowdfunding firm Belwood Investments, Bo Belmont has offered to take on the mansion for $30 million. Diddy’s mansion which is comprised of 10 bedrooms and stretches over 17,000-square-foot of land has been the centre of his ongoing trafficking case, as reported by The New York Post.

Belmont who also recently bought Kanye West’s California estate reportedly said that his plans for Diddy’s estate include a complete revamp of the place if his half-price offer is expected. In a press release, he said, “I want to remove the stigma and focus on the charming elegance of this remarkable property.”

He continued, “We intend major renovations and especially want to recapture the beautiful, bucolic setting of the outside grounds, with its picturesque trees, foliage and walkways.” Belmont added, “This prominent estate will be a great asset to our growing portfolio of luxury properties” and the house will be listed for sale again after it gets renovated or fixed up.

When Diddy’s LA and Miami mansions were raided in March, authorities reportedly removed several electronics and opened safes of the house which caused “significant property damage”, as reported by Page Six in July.

Inside Diddy’s scandal-tainted mansion

According to the marketing images, the property is set on 1.3 acres, surrounded by hedges and features a manicured lawn. It includes a cobblestone driveway leading to a bright foyer with a sweeping staircase. Inside, there’s a spacious living room, formal dining room, chef’s kitchen, and wine cellar. Additional highlights include a theatre with seating for 35, a primary suite with dual baths and large closets, plus a two-story guest house with a recording studio.

Moreover, the house will only be shown to “prequalified clients”.