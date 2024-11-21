Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs allegedly wore a ‘disturbing smile’ while he raped the male victim

Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs has been again accused in a new lawsuit of violently assaulting a man at a Miami house party in 2022, according to disturbing allegations revealed in new court filings. Combs’ legal team has dismissed the lawsuits as “shameless publicity stunts.” Sean Combs is accused in a lawsuit of sexually assaulting a man at a Miami party, with the plaintiff alleging he was incapacitated and unable to resist Combs' actions. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly/File Photo(REUTERS)

The plaintiff, named as ‘John Doe,’ claims his drink was spiked during the party, causing him to lose consciousness, and that he awoke to find himself being assaulted by Combs, who allegedly wore a “disturbing smile” and made “dirty” remarks.

According to the lawsuit, the alleged incident occurred in a bedroom in front of multiple people. The plaintiff stated that when he regained partial consciousness, he felt a “sharp pain” in his rectum and noticed some of his clothing was missing. He then turned around and reportedly saw “fully erect” Combs, naked, allegedly raping him.

Diddy allegedly talked ‘dirty’ with the male victim

“Plaintiff heard Combs ‘talk dirty’ to him and the others in the bedroom and Plaintiff recalls Combs telling him, ‘[t]his is what you want,’ all while wearing a disturbing smile,” the court filing states.

The drugs in his system allegedly rendered him unable to resist or fight back, and he eventually slipped back into unconsciousness. The plaintiff claims he woke up alone the next morning before a member of Combs’ security team entered, handed him his clothes, and instructed him to leave.

This lawsuit is part of a series of civil cases recently filed against the music mogul in Manhattan. Another suit, brought by a Maryland woman identified as ‘Jane Doe,’ alleges Combs sexually assaulted her in 2001 when she was 18.

She cited the assault occurred in a limousine outside a New York City nightclub, where Combs and several members of his security team were present. The woman alleges she was given a spiked drink before being forced to perform sexual acts on Combs and his entourage.

“Combs called the women profanities as he degradingly sprayed champagne all over them as they performed these sexual acts against their wills. Ultimately, Combs forced Plaintiff to perform oral sex on himself, which she did,” her lawsuit alleges.