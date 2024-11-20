New set of Diddy lawsuits accuse him of sexually assaulting and drugging teen girl, Florida man

Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs has been sued for two more alleged sexual assaults. Texas attorney Tony Buzbee, who is presenting over 120 alleged victims of the fallen mogul, was behind filing this new set of formal complaints. In tune with previous accusations levelled against Combs, the new pair of accusers includes a woman who was 18 years old at the time of the purported incident and a man from Florida. They additionally claim that the Bad Boy Records founder drugged them before sexually assaulting them. Sean 'Diddy' Combs has been sued again through Texas attorney Tony Buzbee. (REUTERS)

Alleged victim was 18 in 2001 when Diddy reportedly sexually assaulted her

According to documents obtained by TMZ, the first suit states that the Maryland woman, who was 18 years old in 2001, was sexually assaulted outside a Halloween party in New York City. The unnamed Jane Doe alleges that one of the rapper’s security guards escorted her to a black SUV limousine at the time. Diddy was waiting there with six members of his security team.

At one point, she was supposedly given a drink, which eventually left her dizzy as Diddy compelled her to perform oral sex on all men, including himself, present in the limo. Doe further claims that the now-disgraced rapper resorted to name-calling during the alleged incident. He purportedly also sprayed champagne on her as he is pictured pulling the same move from one of his infamous white parties.

Male victim was also allegedly drugged before the assault

In the second lawsuit, a man from Florida says that he was invited to an after-party at a Miami residence. The place is believed to be crawling with unmistakable public figures. As John Doe, the accuser claims that Diddy or one of his associates drugged his beverage. Consequently, he fell unconscious but woke up to a shooting pain in his rectum and anus. Upon waking up, the man realised his clothes had gone missing and a “fully erect” Combs was attempting to penetrate his anus.

As Jane Doe had mentioned in the first suit, Diddy launched his derogatory talk at the man during the alleged assault. Meanwhile, the plaintiff barely had any strength to fight back Combs’ advances as a result of the intoxication caused by his laced beverage. Eventually, he ended up being in the same room the whole night. When he woke up the next day, he was handed his clothes and escorted to the nightclub where the party began the night before.

Diddy's legal team responds

Diddy’s attorneys have again dismissed the allegations and counter-accused Buzbee of launching a deliberate smear campaign and a series of publicity stunts against the rapper.

In the meantime, an anonymous plaintiff, believed to be linked to Combs, sued Buzbee this week, accusing him and his firm of extortion. The Revolt founder’s legal team issued a statement to ABC News on Tuesday, saying, “The extortion lawsuit against Mr Buzbee exposes his barrage of lawsuits against Mr Combs for what they are: shameless publicity stunts, designed to extract payments from celebrities who fear having lies spread about them, just as lies have been spread about Mr Combs.”

