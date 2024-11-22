Angelina Jolie makes rare comment on motherhood: ‘Nothing else matters’

Angelina Jolie opened up about motherhood as she shared that it is the greatest joy in the world. She revealed that it is the most important thing to her, in a recent discussion with Good Morning America as she stopped by to talk about her upcoming film Maria. She shares six children–Maddox, Zahara, Shiloh, Pax, Knox and Vivienne with Brad Pitt. Angelina Jolie expressed that motherhood is her greatest joy and priority. (AFP)

Jolie talks about motherhood

In an interview with Michael Strahan, the actress portraying opera singer Maria Callas in an upcoming biopic shared that while Callas' main focus was her singing career, for her, being a mother is the central priority in her life. She said, “It’s my happiness. You can take everything else away from me. Nothing else matters.”

She was accompanied by her two eldest children who helped as assistant directors on the sets of Maria. Jolie shared that it was an “amazing” experience but they do not want to be in front of the camera. She revealed which of her six children is the most private. The Maleficient actor said, “They’re quite private. Shiloh’s extremely private. They weren’t born with privacy, right? So I hope they can have that as they grow.”

Maria is Jolie’s first project in a long time as she previously felt that she “needed to be home more with my kids”. However, now that the kids are older, she thought it was time for her to return to the sets.

Jolie added, “And they’re old enough to join me at work. It’s a new season in our lives. I’m very excited for them to be coming into their own more and more every day,” as reported by The Hollywood Reporter.

Jolie’s a mother first

The actor who was previously married to Pitt emphasised that being a mother comes before anything else for her. Thus she walks a thin life between being an artist and being outspoken about political issues. She said, “I’m somebody who has tried to have a better education on foreign policy. I think of the amount of times it’s been summarized, ‘You’re an artist, but you also use your voice,’ you feel like, that’s just being a person”.

Jolie continued, “I’m trying to understand what is happening within our world, why so many things are the way they are. I’m trying to understand how to best be a guide for my children, to make sure that they are good people. I don’t often feel like I’m doing enough. So when you say, ‘You use your voice,’ I feel like there are so many things I don’t quite know how to do or say at this time.”