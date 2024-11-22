Real reason behind Ellen DeGeneres and wife's move to the UK unveiled

Ellen DeGeneres left the US for the UK with her wife Portia de Rossi to begin her “retirement” right after her career collapsed because of allegations of creating a toxic workplace on her talk show. The couple reportedly settled in England after listing their Montecito mansion on the market in response to the results of the US elections 2024. Ellen DeGeneres and Portia de Rossi have relocated to the UK for retirement after DeGeneres faced backlash over workplace allegations.(@portiaderossi/X)

However, insiders now reveal that the two had already planned to leave the States behind long before Trump was declared victorious in the elections.

Real reason behind DeGeneres’ leaving the US

An insider revealed to Daily Mail, “Make no mistake about it. This is DeGeneres and Portia’s retirement. Neither one of them have any projects lined up.” The source added, “Ellen really felt she had made her mark on the industry, but that was diminished when she was cancelled over her alleged treatment of her staff. Then to have celebrities call her out one by one was so hurtful.”

A second source confirmed that the change in the public’s attitude towards her alongside the election results forced the talk show heavyweight to flee the country. The second insider told the news outlet, “With all the ill will towards her, she was looking to move away even before the election. And as things panned out with Trump winning, she is glad she is making the move and going to be away from the US.”

They continued, “She has the one person that still loves her, Portia, and she is ready to leave everyone who in her mind left her hanging out to dry. If she considers it her retirement, so be it.”

The source added, “An enormous part of the US doesn't like her because of her sexual preferences, and others were turned off by her persona, which some perceived to be fake in the wake of the workplace allegations. For Ellen, its easier to move away from her problems then to confront them. It seems like a sad end to what she once was in people's minds.”

DeGeneres and Portia’s new place in England

DeGeneres and Portia have settled in The Cotswolds, a scenic region in southwest England, about 100 miles from London. Known for being a celebrity hotspot, the area is home to stars like David and Victoria Beckham, Kate Moss, and King Charles, among others. The Cotswolds offers a quiet, rural retreat, attracting A-listers seeking a peaceful escape from city life. They had previously moved to Montecito, California, for the same reason, further indicating their preference for tranquil living away from major cities.