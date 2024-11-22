Anthony Mackie claims audience will see a ‘very different’ Captain America in Brave New World

Anthony Mackie, known for his role as Sam Wilson, formerly The Falcon, is set to appear on the big screen as the first Captain America in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) without the Super Soldier Serum in Captain America: Brave New World. Anthony Mackie to portray Captain America in Brave New World without Super Soldier Serum, emphasizing strategy and intellect over strength.(File Images)

At the Disney APAC Content Showcase in Singapore, Mackie told Deadline, “I found out while watching a football game at Chris Evans’ house,” he revealed. “When I read it, we just hugged each other and jumped around in a circle,” Mackie said, describing the emotional moment.

Captain America: Brave New World, set for release on February 14, 2025, Mackie explained, “Sam’s evolution is simple. He’s still a counselor. He’s still serving soldiers, but at the same time, now he’s a leader of his community in the country.”

“It’s very different with the serum — you can fight anybody,” Mackie stated. “When you don’t have the serum, you have to be smart and engineer different ways of defeating [enemies]. With Sam, him being a counselor, he uses more of his brains than brawn. He uses more of his wit than his fist. He’s more of a friend to everyone.”

Mackie opens up about his unconventional comic book background

Mackie also touched on his late start with comics, admitting, “A lot of people might not like this, but I’ve never read comics. I’ve watched every cartoon, like everything from Tom and Jerry to Teen Titans — if you haven’t watched Teen Titans, that’s my favorite cartoon. Go online and search the ‘Booty Scooty’ [episode]. It’s amazing.”

“With the Captain America stories, it has always been the realistic, grounding world. This movie stays in the line with the original Captain America, of that thrill, of that espionage, of that grounded nature with storytelling and really investing the actual audience into the story.”

He also praised his new Captain America suit, “It’s a high-tech suit. I went to Wakanda, met with everybody there, we had dinner. It was a great time,” and added “But when I was leaving, they gave me a suit. I can kick harder, I can fly faster, and it gives me the ability to be more agile in my skills.”

When Deadline asked about his favourite superhero in the MCU, Mackie revealed, “My favourite character of all time is the Incredible Hulk. I’ve always been a Hulk fan.”