Nicole Kidman 'lying' about the Tom Cruise viral meme? Internet makes shocking discovery

Nicole Kidman’s internet-famous photo, which fans have long believed shows Kidman basking in the post-divorce glow after splitting from Tom Cruise, has apparently been misunderstood—according to Kidman, at least. However, the internet isn’t buying it. Despite Kidman's claim, no one has been able to pinpoint the specific movie where she wore the iconic outfit, with many fans convinced that the meme is indeed a genuine moment of post-divorce relief. Nicole Kidman reveals the truth about her viral 2001 photo, widely believed to have been taken after the finalisation of her divorce from Tom Cruise

The Babygirl star, Nicole Kidman, was married to Tom Cruise for 11 years before their relationship ended in 2001—a split she once described as blindsiding and deeply painful. Addressing a viral photo often linked to that chapter of her life, Kidman recently opened up claiming “its not true.”

“That wasn’t me; it was from a film, not real life. I know that image!” the Oscar winner clarified to GQ. The image shows her walking down a street with her arms raised in a gesture of apparent relief. Many believed this photo was taken after her divorce was finalised.

The revelation set the internet buzzing, as fans couldn’t believe that the now-iconic photo, which has been meme gold for decades, might not be what they thought. However, according to Page Six, diligent sleuths found no evidence of Nicole Kidman donning the now-famous outfit—a sheer patterned top paired with green capris—in any of her films.

One baffled fan took to social media, writing, “I just did a deep dive, and not only does she fail to specify the movie, but none of her countless fans have a single theory on what film it could be from. I feel confident concluding that she’s lying—it’s a post-divorce paparazzi shot.” Another chimed in emphatically, “I searched everywhere. THIS IS NOT FROM A MOVIE.”

“I doubted it from the moment she gave that vague explanation,” a third added, claiming, “nah not buying it.” “Oh please don’t ruin that for us,” a fourth commented. “I can’t remember a movie where she went totally barefaced AND wigless?”

Others rallied to Nicole Kidman’s defense, proposing alternative theories. Some speculated the photo might come from a deleted scene or an unreleased film, with one user humorously linking it to her 2003 thriller In the Cut.

Nicole Kidman ‘copes with the loss’ of her parents

During the GQ Cover story interview, the 57 years old also opened up about how she’s been coping with the death of her mother, Janelle Ann Kidman, in September, a loss that hit her deeply, especially since she also lost her father, Dr. Antony Kidman, back in 2014.

The Perfect Couple star described the experience as “a wake-up-at-3 a.m. crying and gasping kind of thing,” emphasising her choice to face her emotions head-on. "So life is, whew. It's definitely a journey. And it hits you as you get older," Nicole said, adding, "If you're in it and not numbing yourself to it. And I'm in it. Fully in it.”

She explained that the realities of life and death feel even more intense now as she raises her teenage daughters, Sunday and Faith, with her husband, Keith Urban. "Mortality. Connection. Life coming and hitting you, and the loss of parents and raising children and marriage, and all of the things that go into making you a fully sentient human. I'm in all of those places,” she continued. Later, she also reflected on receiving the news of her mother's death just before her scheduled appearance at the Venice Film Festival for Babygirl.