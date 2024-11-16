Nicole Kidman to be honoured with International Star Award at Palm Springs Film Festival

Actor Nicole Kidman will receive a special honour at the Palm Springs International Film Festival next year. As per The Hollywood Reporter, Nicole is set to be honoured with the International Star Award on January 3 at the festival, which will run from January 2 to January 13. (Also read: Nicole Kidman says she did not 'want to orgasm anymore’ while filming Babygirl: ‘I hate doing this’) Nicole Kidman at the premiere of Netflix's Spellbound in New York City. Arturo Holmes/Getty Images/AFP (Photo by Arturo Holmes / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP)(Getty Images via AFP)

Nicole to be honoured at film festival

On felicitating Nicole, Festival Chairman Nachhattar Singh Chandi said in a statement, "Nicole Kidman once again showcases her unmatched talent for embracing bold and unexpected roles with remarkable ease. In Babygirl, she portrays a high-powered CEO whose life begins to unravel as she embarks on a dark, risky affair that threatens to shatter her carefully constructed world. For this tour de force performance, we are honoured to present her with the International Star Award, an accolade that truly embodies Nicole Kidman."

More details

The actor ended up winning the prestigious Volpi Cup, the award for Best Actress for the film at the closing ceremony of the Venice Film Festival in September. Director Halina Reijn accepted the award on Kidman's behalf and shared a statement from her that she was unable to attend the ceremony because of the sudden death of her mother.

Nicole Kidman earlier received the International Star Award for Lion, for which she also received a Oscar nomination in the Best Supporting Actress category. The film also starred Dev Patel and Rooney Mara.

Past recipients of the award include Carey Mulligan, Michelle Yeoh, Penelope Cruz, Helen Mirren, Saoirse Ronan and Charlize Theron. Yeoh went on to receive the best actress Oscar the same year she received PSIFF's recognition for Everything Everywhere All At Once, while Mulligan, Cruz and Ronan were nominated.

(With inputs from ANI)