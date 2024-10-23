Nicole Kidman says she did not 'want to orgasm anymore’ while filming Babygirl: ‘I hate doing this’

Nicole Kidman is opening up about filming her new movie Babygirl, for which she is receiving wide acclaim. The actor plays a successful businesswoman who has an affair with a new intern played by Harris Dickinson in the film. Filming the scenes was often too much for the actor, she admits in a new interview with The Sun. (Also read: Nicole Kidman says shooting erotic thriller Babygirl was like a ‘jump off the cliff’: This was an area I'd never been) Nicole Kidman and Harris Dickinson in a still from Babygirl.

During the interview, Nicole opened up about the challenges of playing a sexually charged character: “There was an enormous amount of sharing and trust and then frustration. It’s like, ‘Don’t touch me’. There were times when we were shooting where I was like, ‘I don’t want to orgasm any more. Don’t come near me. I hate doing this. I don’t care if I am never touched again in my life!' I’m over it. It was so present all the time for me that it was almost like a burnout."

In Babygirl, Nicole plays a successful businesswoman who seemingly has a comfortable personal life with her husband Antonio Banderas. Trouble arrives when a new intern Harris Dickinson joins her company and she starts an affair with him.

Nicole received some of the best reviews of her career for her performance in the film when it premiered at the Venice Film Festival in September. The actor ended up winning the prestigious Volpi Cup, the award for Best Actress at the closing ceremony of the festival. Director Halina Reijn accepted the award on Kidman's behalf and shared a statement from her that she was unable to attend the ceremony because of the sudden death of her mother.

Babygirl will be released in U.S. theaters by A24 on December 25.