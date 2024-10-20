Nicole Kidman says shooting erotic thriller Babygirl was like a ‘jump off the cliff’: This was an area I'd never been

Nicole Kidman received some of the best reviews of her career for Babygirl when it premiered at the Venice Film Festival in September. The actor ended up winning the prestigious Volpi Cup, the award for Best Actress at the closing ceremony of the festival. (Also read: Babygirl trailer: Nicole Kidman gets exactly what she wants in the riskiest role of her career. Watch) Nicole Kidman attends the Academy Museum Gala fundraiser at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures in Los Angeles. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni(REUTERS)

In a new screening of the film at Los Angeles, the actor was present alongside co-star Harris Dickinson and director Halina Reijn to talk about the process of shooting the erotic thriller. As reported by People, she said how shooting the film required ‘an enormous amount of trust’ and it almost felt like a ‘jump off a clip’ on certain days where she did not know how she would do the particular scene.

What Nicole said about Babygirl

After the screening, Nicole said, "It required an enormous amount of trust… We would look at each other and go, ‘okay.’ I've always been on a quest as an actor, I'm always going, where have I not been? And what can I explore as a human being? And this was an area I'd never been. There's a sort of a jump off the cliff thing where you go, okay, I'm just going to abandon everything and explore this with the people that I trust in a genre that is already set, but hopefully we can explore new territory and especially with the female at the helm."

Meanwhile, Harris said, “Of course there were days where I would go in really terrified of a scene or I don't know how I'm going to do this. But there was never a day that if the scene wasn't working or if we weren't comfortable or we weren't getting something, we never felt that time was more important. It was just like, 'Okay, everyone go away for a second.'”

More details

In Babygirl, Nicole plays a successful businesswoman who seemingly has a comfortable personal life with her husband Antonio Banderas. Trouble arrives when a new intern Harris joins her company and she starts an affair with him. The trailer of the film released earlier this month.

The film will be released in U.S. theaters by A24 on December 25.