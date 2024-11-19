Nicole Kidman finally reveals the truth about viral 2001 Tom Cruise divorce photo

Nicole Kidman is setting the record straight about the viral 2001 photo of her throwing her arms up in celebration. Speaking to GQ as part of their cover story for Men of the Year on Monday, the 57-year-old actress said that the iconic photo-turned-meme was not about her divorce from Tom Cruise. Nicole Kidman reveals the truth about her viral 2001 photo, widely believed to have been taken after the finalisation of her divorce from Tom Cruise

The photo, in which Kidman can be seen wearing a sheer patterned top, green capris, and sneakers, has long been thought to have been taken after the finalisation of her divorce from Cruise. When asked if those rumours hold any weight, the Babygirl star said, “That's not true.”

“That was not me; that was from a film, that wasn’t real life. I know that image!” the Oscar-winner said of the photo, which shows her walking down the street with her arms stretched out in the air and mouth wide open as if she was feeling relieved. The iconic photo recently made headlines in September when Jenna Dewan posted it on her Instagram story after settling her divorce from her ex-husband, Channing Tatum.

Kidman tied the knot with Cruise in 1990 and adopted two children together: daughter Isabella, 31, and son Connor, 29. However, the pair called it quits after 11 years of marriage, filing for divorce in 2001. Years later, the Bombshell actress began dating Keith Urban in 2005. She exchanged vows with the country singer in 2006 and went on to welcome two daughters: Sunday, 16, and Faith, 13, in 2008 and 2010, respectively.

As for the Mission Impossible actor, following his split from his second wife, Kidman, he was married to Katie Holmes from 2006 to 2012. The pair welcomed daughter Suri Cruise, now Suri Noelle, 18, in 2006. Cruise's first wife was Mimi Rogers, whom he married in 1987, two years after they first met in 1985. However, the Top Gun actor filed for divorce in 1989, which was later finalised in 1990, the same year he married Kidman.