Channing Tatum, Zoe Kravitz ‘fizzled fast’ after Blink Twice press tour, here's why

Channing Tatum and Zoe Kravitz knew their relationship would not last long. A source close to the 44-year-old actor told Us Weekly that they realised they were not meant to be after the press tour of Blink Twice was over. The Magic Mike star and the 35-year-old actress recently called off their engagement after three years together. Channing Tatum and Zoe Kravitz pose for photographs at the Blink Twice premiere in London, Monday, Aug. 19, 2024. (Photo by Alberto Pezzali/Invision/AP)(Invision)

Here's why Channing Tatum and Zoe Kravitz's break up was long time coming

The ex-couple met in 2021 while working together on the psychological thriller, which Kravitz directed. They got engaged two years later. During the promotional run of the film, Tatum and the Gemini actress often gushed over each other. However, things quickly changed once the press tour ended.

“Ultimately once the project ended, they realized they were on different pages with what they wanted,” the source told the outlet, adding, “It fizzled fast after their press tour wrapped.” Calling them “opposites,” the insider shared that despite their differences, Kravitz and Tatum “always bonded over their love for art and film, and that is what held them together.”

Before getting together, Kravitz was married to Karl Glusman, whom she split with in January 2021 after 18 months of marriage. Meanwhile, in April 2018, Tatum announced his separation from Jenna Dewan, with whom he tied the knot in July 2009 and shares an 11-year-old daughter Everly.

The source went on to say that the Allegiant actress is a “very independent person.” “After her divorce, she expressed that she didn’t necessarily need to get married again,” the insider explained, adding that Tatum is a “family man” and is “very involved with his daughter.”

Meanwhile, Kravitz’s priority is on “her career.” “They were looking at the long-term bigger picture and realized they may not be a good match,” the source continued, adding, “There is still a lot of love between them, and [the split] was amicable.”