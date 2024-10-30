Channing Tatum and Zoë Kravitz announced for new Alien film before breakup and engagement cancellation

Channing Tatum and Zoë Kravitz have reportedly called off their engagement after three years of romance, according to reports from People. The Hollywood power couple, who appeared inseparable and often expressed their love for each other as well as their mutual respect for their careers, has recently encountered challenges. However, this doesn’t mark the end of their working relationship, as the stars were announced to be starring in a new film just hours before reports of their split surfaced. Channing Tatum and Zoë Kravitz(Twitter)

Channing Tatum and Zoë Kravitz call it quits

According to People, the X-Men star and Magic Mike actor have called off their engagement after painting Tinseltown red with a romance that lasted just three years. This news comes on the heels of Kravitz being spotted without her engagement ring, which had previously fueled separation rumours. The reason behind the split, however, remains undisclosed.

The two reportedly came close after working together on Kravitz’s feature directorial debut, Blink Twice, in which Tatum starred, and they got engaged a year ago. The actress was seen with her Big Little Lies” co-star Shailene Woodley at Buvette in New York City last week where she flaunted her ringless finger.

Channing Tatum and Zoë Kravitz announced in new film

Right before the break-up bombshell, on Tuesday, Deadline released the star-studded cast list for Cate Blanchett's upcoming film, Alpha Gang. The action-comedy, slated to hit the floor soon, follows a group of alien invaders disguised as a 1950s biker gang and features a stellar cast including Channing Tatum, Zoë Kravitz, Dave Bautista, Steven Yeun, Riley Keough, and Léa Seydoux. According to the outlet, the film revolves around the aliens' attempt to conquer Earth, when they unexpectedly succumb to human emotions, adding a comedic twist to their mission.

However, it seems highly unlikely that the now exes will withdraw from the film, given they previously discussed their love for cinema and respect for each other’s work. “Art is our love language,” Kravitz told People in August. “I think it’s what we love, and we love talking about it, and experiencing it, and supporting each other,” she shared, shedding light on the possibility of the then couple working together again.

Channing Tatum and Zoë Kravitz's relationship

Channing Tatum and Zoë Kravitz kicked off their romance in 2021, turning heads while enjoying adorable summer dates in NYC. By October 2023, they were all about that engagement life, with Zoë showing off an eye-popping 7-carat diamond ring during a Halloween bash. Their connection seemed stronger than ever throughout the summer, especially during the press tour for “Blink Twice,” where they made their red carpet debut at the film's Los Angeles premiere in August, leaving fans swooning!

Channing Tatum once shared his thoughts on collaborating creatively with someone you love, saying it’s a fantastic experience. He even suggested that couples considering marriage or kids should take on a tough creative project together. “When you can look across the room and see the best person by your side solving problems with you, that’s just amazing,” he told People in July.