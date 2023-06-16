Channing Tatum and Zoë Kravitz have no plans of engagement: Report

Channing Tatum and Zoë Kravitz have been dating for more than two years now but they have no plans to get engaged anytime soon. Channing Tatum and Zoë Kravitz(Twitter)

“They’ve both been there, done that, and it didn’t work out, so there are no plans for an engagement,” a source told Us Weekly.

“It also makes them happier to just let things unfold organically. They are perfectly happy with where things are and cherish [their] special relationship,” added the source.

The source also spoke on the prospect of the pair having children together. “Having a baby is a very real possibility.But they enjoy taking things slowly,” said the insider.

Tatum and Kravitz first met each other in 2017. Later, Tatum starred in "Pussy Island", a film directed by Kravitz. In August 2021, Tatum seemingly confirmed his relationship with Kravitz when he followed several fan-run Instagram accounts dedicated to Kravitz.

Tatum was previously married to Jenna Dewan from 2009 to 2018. With Dewan, Tatum welcomed his daughter Everly in 2013. In 2019, the pair divorced and went separate ways.

In January this year, Tatum delved into the reasons for his estrangement from Dewan, in an interaction with Vanity Fair.

“We fought for it for a really long time, even though we both sort of knew that we had sort of grown apart. I think we told ourselves a story when we were young, and we just kept telling ourselves that story, no matter how blatantly life was telling us that we were so different. But when you’re actually parents you really understand differences between the two of you. Because it is screaming at you all day long. How you parent differently, how you look at the world, how you go through the world,” said Tatum.

Tatum had also talked about how hard breakups are for him and how he takes relationships very seriously.

“Relationships are hard for me. Even though I am a bit of a monogamist. In business, I have no real fear of anything being destroyed. But heart things, when it comes to people I love, I have a really hard time. I end up trying too hard, you know?”

