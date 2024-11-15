Nicole Kidman throws shade at Martin Scorsese, while saying she wants to work with him

If there's one filmmaker Nicole Kidman hasn't worked with – and always wanted to-- it's Martin Scorsese. In an interview with Vanity Fair, Nicole spelled out her wish list of filmmakers to collaborate with. Martin Scorsese was evidently there, but along with a caveat. (Also Read: Dev Patel graces cover of Vanity Fair magazine with Hollywood stars Nicole Kidman, Zendaya and Zoe Saldana) Nicole Kidman says she wants to work with Martin Scorsese

What Nicole said

“I’ve always said I want to work with (Martin) Scorsese, if he does a film with women,” Nicole said. Throughout his filmography of over 50 years, Martin has worked with only a bunch of male lead actors, particularly Robert De Niro and Leonardo DiCaprio. In fact, his last directorial, Killers of the Flower Moon (2023), starred both his frequent collaborators.

However, Killers of the Flower Moon also featured a prominent role for Lily Gladstone, who was also nominated in the Best Supporting Actor - Female category at the Academy Awards earlier this year. Other female actors who've previously collaborated with Martin include Jodie Foster (Taxi Driver, 1976), Michelle Pfeiffer (The Age Of Innocence, 1993), Sharon Stone (Casino, 1995), Patricia Arquette (Bringing Out The Dead, 1999), Cameron Diaz (Gangs of New York, 2002), The Aviator (Cate Blanchett, 2004), Michelle Williams (Shutter Island, 2010), and Margot Robbie (The Wolf Of Wall Street, 2013).

On the other hand, Nicole has been leading and co-producing her recent work. She played the lead in shows like Big Little Lies, The Perfect Couple, and Expats, and movies like A Family Affair. She'll be next seen in the movies Babygirl and Holland, Michigan, and the shows The Last Anniversary and Scarpetta. Nicole also revealed recently that she's working on season 3 of Big Little Lies with fellow co-producer and co-star Reese Witherspoon.

Nicole's wish list

“I’d love to work with Kathryn Bigelow. I’d love to work with Spike Jonze. I’d love to work with PTA (Paul Thomas Anderson). I’ve always wanted to work with Michael Haneke. And there’s a whole slew of new up-and-coming directors — there’s so many, and I’m always open to the discovery of new people,” Nicole added.