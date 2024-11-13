Menu Explore
Dev Patel graces cover of Vanity Fair magazine with Hollywood stars Nicole Kidman, Zendaya and Zoe Saldana

ByHT Entertainment Desk | Edited by Santanu Das
Nov 13, 2024 08:13 PM IST

Dev Patel's directorial debut Monkey Man received accolades from critics upon release earlier this year. Take a look at his new cover below.

Dev Patel has had a massive year, with the release of his directorial debut Monkey Man. The actor has now been featured in the annual Hollywood Issue of Vanity Fair magazine, alongside several other Hollywood stars like Nicole Kidman, Zoe Saldana, Glen Powell, Zendaya and Sydney Sweeney. (Also read: Monkey Man first reviews: Dev Patel film debuts with a stellar 88% Rotten Tomatoes score)

Dev Patel shared the Hollywood Issue cover with several other Hollywood stars.
Dev Patel shared the Hollywood Issue cover with several other Hollywood stars.

Dev Patel on the cover

In the cover, Dev Patel looked dapper in a brown suit, looking directly at the camera. Beside him stood Nicole Kidman, with whom he shared screen space in Garth Davies' Lion. Nicole played his adoptive mother in the film, for which he scored his first Academy Award nomination and BAFTA win in the Best Supporting Actor category.

On Monkey Man

In an interview with the magazine, Dev opened up about making Monkey Man despite suffering physical injuries and a challenging shooting schedule in the middle of lockdown. “My hand broke on the first or second day of that shoot. I found a doctor online that was putting screws into bones in Jakarta. We managed to get a [medical] jet so that the insurance company wouldn’t red flag it as breaking our [COVID] bubble. I came back to work the next day and we carried on. It was a way to avoid having this cast put on my hand because we wouldn’t be able to afford painting it out. A baptism by fire,” he said.

In Monkey Man, Dev portrays an underdog street fighter who ends up becoming a vigilante superhero. His character fights against the mighty and rich who oppress the downtrodden and are also responsible for his mother's death.

Monkey Man also stars Sharlto Copley, Pitobash, Vipin Sharma, Sikandar Kher, Sobhita Dhulipala, Ashwini Kalsekar, Aditi Kalkunthe and Makarand Deshpande in key roles.

