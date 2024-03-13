Monkey Man first reviews: Dev Patel film debuts with a stellar 88% Rotten Tomatoes score

Dev Patel has hit the bull's eye with his directorial Monkey Man. The actor who plays the titular role in the vigilante action-thriller has been receiving laurels for his acting prowess and directing talent. Dev recently received a standing ovation at Monkey Man's SXSW world premiere. As the audiences cheered for him, he got emotional while expressing his gratitude with folded hands. Apart from movie buffs praising the craft and storytelling, Monkey Man is also scoring high on Rotten Tomatoes and IMDb. (Also Read | Dev Patel cries after receiving standing ovation for Monkey Man. Watch) Dev Patel got a standing ovation at the SXSW premiere of Monkey Man.

Monkey Man gets thumbs up from critics

Monkey Man got a stellar 88% rating on Rotten Tomatoes. A positive review from The Guardian read, “This is a brooding, bruising revenge film whose arc is more one of capability than redemption.” The Rolling Stone review said, “While [Monkey Man] often feels very much like a rough, earnest fan film... it also suggests that if Patel’s technique behind the camera catches up to his passion for the genre, he’ll be a force to be reckoned with.”

Indie Wire review for Monkey Man read, “It’s a free-for-all of headrush filmmaking... Its lack of grounding wide shots makes the film feel unmoored at times, which inhibits emotional engagement. But the badass factor here is strong.”

Hollywood Reporter review read, “Patel makes a fine hero. The actor is a consistently charming presence whose capabilities have only grown since Skins and his breakthrough role in Slumdog.”

However, Variety review was a lot less favourable: “Patel wants to make his story “real,” but he hasn’t given it depth; he’s just given it a kind of dark-side-of-Mumbai longueurs along with fashionably jagged cinematography.”

IMDb score

On IMDb, it has an impressive 8.8 score. While praising Dev's performance on X, a user wrote, “MONKEY MAN is more than just a bloody good time. Dev Patel takes his time with the storytelling, weaving personal tragedy with inner strength, mythology with modern political revolutions. It’s an action tour de force, full of talent and fucking passion in every frame. #SXSW.”

Another user tweeted, “It's your movie bro, it's more fantastic than our reviews. Dev Patel will be remembered as #MonkeyMan, an Exceptional debut director bro with the best stunts. Hope he'll come with more like this, all the very best to the team. #MonkeyManMovie #Devpatel #monkeymanreview #SXSW.” A cinephile hailed Dev's artistic finesse and posted, “#MonkeyManMovie was EPIC! This was an extremely strong directorial debut from Dev Patel, who’s an action STAR in this film. The stunt work was exhilarating, and Patel knew how to direct it in a way that elevated it even further.”

In Monkey Man, Dev portrays an underdog street fighter who ends up becoming a vigilante superhero. His character fights against the mighty and rich who oppress the downtrodden and are also responsible for his mother's death.

Monkey Man also stars Sharlto Copley, Pitobash, Vipin Sharma, Sikandar Kher, Sobhita Dhulipala, Ashwini Kalsekar, Aditi Kalkunthe and Makarand Deshpande in key roles.

