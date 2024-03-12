Dev Patel cries after receiving standing ovation at Monkey Man's world premiere. Watch

Dev Patel is all set to showcase his acting prowess in the upcoming fast-paced action-thriller Monkey Man. The actor, known for his versatility in films like Slumdog Millionaire, Lion, The Man Who Knew Infinity and Hotel Mumbai, portrays a vigilante superhero in his next. Dev has not just penned the script of Monkey Man, but he also dons the director and producer's hat for the movie. He recently got emotional at the SXSW world premiere of his movie after receiving a standing ovation. Also Read | Monkey Man trailer: Sobhita Dhulipala makes her Hollywood debut with Dev Patel's action thriller. Watch Dev Patel was moved to tears after he received a standing ovation at Monkey Man World Premiere.

Dev Patel breaks down at Monkey Man premiere

In a video shared by Variety, Dev was moved to tears while the audiences lauded and clapped for him as the end credits rolled at the screening. He was speechless as he thanked everyone with folded hands, while struggling to hold on to his tears.

About Monkey Man

The actor performed some heavy duty action sequences in the film. The trailer reflects on parallels with folk tales, mysticism and the legend of Lord Hanuman as the main protagonist wears the monkey mask to fight the gangsters. Monkey Man is based on a man’s quest for vengeance against the corrupt leaders who murdered his mother. The underdog superhero who works in a fight club decides to rise against the powers that be who oppress the vulnerable and downtrodden.

Dev shot for Monkey Man during Covid-19 pandemic

The actor turned filmmaker shot for his passion project against all odds. Dev faced several challenges during Covid-19 pandemic and even lost his gaffer due to heart attack, as reported by Deadline. He even broke his foot two weeks prior to the shooting and injured his hand while filming. The actor told the portal, “You can see in the film, there’s a wrap on my hand.”

Monkey Man also stars Sharlto Copley, Pitobash, Vipin Sharma, Sikandar Kher, Sobhita Dhulipala, Ashwini Kalsekar, Aditi Kalkunthe and Makarand Deshpande in key roles.

