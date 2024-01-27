Monkey Man trailer: Sobhita Dhulipala makes her Hollywood debut with Dev Patel's action thriller. Watch

The trailer of the action thriller Monkey Man has been released. The film stars Dev Patel in his feature directing debut. The over three-minute-long trailer follows a man (Dev)’s quest for vengeance against the corrupt leaders who murdered his mother (Adithi Kalkunte) and continue to systemically victimize the poor and powerless. (Also Read | Nimrat Kaur says she liked Animal; Sobhita Dhulipala defends Sandeep Reddy Vanga) Sobhita Dhulipala will be working with Dev Patel.

About Monkey Man trailer

Set in India, the film is inspired by the legend of Hanuman. The trailer showed Dev's character who makes a living in an underground fight club where he gets beaten by popular fighters for cash. During the fight, he wears a gorilla mask. The trailer also gave glimpses of Dev, as a child, spending time with his mother and also how he lost her. As he grows up, he finds ways to take revenge with those who took everything away from him.

Sobhita Dhulipala makes her Hollywood debut

Taking to Instagram on Friday night, Sobhita Dhulipala announced her debut Hollywood film. She captioned the post, "An absolute joy to share the trailer of my debut Hollywood film #MonkeyMan. Releasing 5th April across theatres globally." Reacting to the post, Anurag Kashyap commented, "Looking super." Adarsh Gourav said, "So sooo excited for this! Looks absolutely mental!!"

More about Monkey Man

Monkey Man will hit the theaters on April 5 globally. Dev directed his original story and screenplay with Paul Angunawela and John Collee. The film will release via Jordan Peele's Monkeypaw and its deal at Universal. The film also stars Makarand Deshpande, Sikandar Kher, Sharlto Copley, Pitobash, Vipin Sharma, Adithi Kalkunte, and Ashwini Kalsekar.

Monkey Man is produced by Dev Patel, Jomon Thomas, Jordan Peele, Win Rosenfeld, Ian Cooper, Basil Iwanyk, Erica Lee, Christine Haebler and Anjay Nagpal. The executive producers are Jonathan Fuhrman, Natalya Pavchinskya, Aaron L. Gilbert, Andria Spring, Alison-Jane Roney and Steven Thibault.

The movie is a Bron Studios production, a Thunder Road film, a Monkeypaw production, a Minor Realm/S’Ya Concept production, in association with WME Independent and Creative Wealth Media. Monkey Man was originally was set up at Netflix in 2021. As per Deadline, Jordan had watched the movie and felt that it deserved a release on the big screens.

