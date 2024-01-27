5 things fans love about Dev Patel's Monkey Man trailer: From desi John Wick vibe to calling it Hollywood's Animal

Actor Dev Patel is set to unleash his desi-John Wick in Monkey Man. The action thriller set to release in theatres worldwide on April 5. On Friday, Hollywood studio Universal Pictures unveiled the official trailer, featuring well-choreographed and spectacular fight and chase sequences. The film also marks Dev's directorial debut. (Also Read: Monkey Man trailer: Sobhita Dhulipala makes her Hollywood debut with Dev Patel's action thriller. Watch) Dev Patel as the Indian John Wick in Monkey Man

Here's what X (formerly Twitter) users love about the trailer:

Dev Patel in action

“'Dev Patel action star' is the horniest, most feral thing I can think of. Who tf saw The Green Knight and didn't see that vision? Thanks to Jordan Peele I'm be soaked in a theatre watching a movie called Monkey Man,” wrote a user.

Dev Patel making his own Bond movie

Another user pointed out how like Idris Elba, Dev Patel has also come out with his own James Bond movie. “Shout out to Dev Patel and Idris Elba for essentially saying “f*ck it, you won’t make me Bond? Ill do it myself… #MonkeyMan #Luther,” said their post.

Dev Patel writing his own story

A third user lauded Dev Patel for making his own cinema, instead of relying on Hollywood to cast him stereotypically. They posted, “I don’t want to hear a word about there being no original movies, how POC should make their own films instead of playing white heroes, or lamenting about movies being sent to streaming if you don’t go see Monkey Man in theatres and are able."

Dev Patel as the desi John Wick

Another user called Monkey Man the “Indian John Wick.” The trailer sees Dev fighting in a ring, engaging in hand-to-hand combat with Sikandar Kher and also taking on multiple criminals in a style reminiscent of Keanu Reeves' retired assassin from the four John Wick movies. Incidentally, Thunder Road Films, one of the producers of the John Wick franchise, is also backing Monkey Man.

Animal in Hollywood

One user went on to the extent of calling Monkey Man the Hollywood version of Ranbir Kapoor's recent Bollywood blockbuster, Animal. They also added that the former would be a better version of the Sandeep Reddy Vanga directorial. “If #Animal was made in Hollywood, it would look like #MonkeyMan. Much much better of course,” read their post.

About Monkey Man

Monkey Man features the Lion star as a man on a quest for vengeance against the corrupt leaders who murdered his mother and continue to systemically victimise the poor and powerless.

Dev plays Kid, an anonymous young man who ekes out a meagre living in an underground fight club where, night after night, wearing a gorilla mask, he is beaten bloody by more popular fighters for cash.

"After years of suppressed rage, Kid discovers a way to infiltrate the enclave of the city’s sinister elite. As his childhood trauma boils over, his mysteriously scarred hands unleash an explosive campaign of retribution to settle the score with the men who took everything from him," the official logline reads.

The film also stars popular Indian actors Sobhita Dhulipala, Vipin Sharma, Ashwini Kalsekar, Adithi Kalkunte, Sikandar Kher, Pitobash and Makarand Deshpande, along with Sharlto Copley.

