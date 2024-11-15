Tom Cruise, famous for doing all his stunts himself, finally hired a body double for this job on Mission Impossible 8

Mission: Impossible? More like Mission: Paper-possible! Hollywood actor Tom Cruise, who is known for performing high-stakes stunts, reportedly sought some relief during filming for the latest installment of Mission: Impossible. According to a report, the actor took the help of a hand double for a surprising task: flipping over paper. Also read: Avneet Kaur joins Tom Cruise on Mission: Impossible 8 set; fans speculate Hollywood debut after makers drop major hint Tom Cruise in a still from Mission: Impossible — Dead Reckoning Part One.

Hand double for flipping paper

According to a report published by Mirror, the 62-year-old Hollywood star, who has been busy shooting the next instalment of his hugely successful Mission: Impossible franchise, got a hand double to flick over just one sheet of paper.

“Tom is known for doing his own stunts, like hanging off the side of a plane or skydiving. But they had a body double stand in for turning a page. It was to give run-down Tom a break – he’s been working so hard to get the film finished. But I’m not sure how turning a page would have added to that,” said a source from the set.

A video of the same has surfaced which shows one host saying, “He does all his own stunts, right? But in this movie, he’s hired a stunt double. He’s hired a body double to turn a page for him. In this new movie I love. That’s the one thing he will not do”.

Fans react

With the video emerging on social media, Tom’s fans flocked together to find humour in the new update. They shared their views in the comment section.

“Imagine the stunt double watching the movie and when it get to his scene he points his finger and say that’s my hand right there,” wrote one user, with another mentioning, “This is incredibly common on film sets. They aren't stunt doubles, they are picture doubles. Any scene in a film where the actors face is not visible, it's generally not the actual actor. This includes insert shots like the one in this video”.

“Damn paper cuts can spoil your day by putting your hand out of commission for a good while,” read one comment.

One user shared, “I’m so impressed that you kept a straight face while listing the dangerous things he’s done. I honestly thought you would start laughing before saying it was a paper cut”, with another joking, “Opening a book was too boring for Tom”.

About the film

The first Mission: Impossible film was released in 1996. It was based on a hit TV series from the Sixties. It traces the adventures of Ethan Hunt. The trailer of Mission Impossible The Final Reckoning was released by the makers a few days ago. Christopher McQuarrie, who has directed every movie in the film series since Rogue Nation, serves as the director here as well. It will be released in theatres on May 23, 2025. Joining Tom are Hayley Atwell, Ving Rhames, Simon Pegg, Vanessa Kirby, Pom Klemetieff, Shea Whigham, Angela Bassett, Esai Morales, Henry Czerny, Holt McCallany, Nick Offerman and Greg Tarzan Davis.