Menu Explore
Search Search
Wednesday, Nov 13, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Glen Powell clarifies rumour on replacing Tom Cruise in Mission Impossible franchise

ByHT Entertainment Desk | Edited by Santanu Das
Nov 13, 2024 06:14 PM IST

Top Gun: Maverick star Glen Powell addressed a rumour claiming that Tom Cruise wants him to take over the Mission: Impossible franchise.

Will Glen Powell be the next Ethan Hunt? The actor, who is pals with his Top Gun: Maverick co-star Tom Cruise has reacted to the recent report that he has been asked by Tom to take the franchise ahead. In a new report by Variety, it was stated that ESPN commentator Pat McAfee called him to ask whether there was any truth in the matter. (Also read: Glen Powell on the ‘beautiful ride’ that was ‘Twisters’ and co-stars who became friends)

Tom Cruise and Glen Powell at the Twisters screening earlier this year.
Tom Cruise and Glen Powell at the Twisters screening earlier this year.

What Glen Powell said

The report added that when Pat called him during The Pat McAfee Show to congratulate Glen on bagging the lead role, he denied it instantly and said, “My mom would never let me do that. It is the worst gig in town, everybody knows that. That's a death trap!” He was referring to the insane stunts and action sequences that are attached to the project, which Tom Cruise has been performing without any body double for years now.

But is there a contention with a possible new star to take the reigns from Tom Cruise to play the beloved character Ethan Hunt? The actor has not made any official statements about wrapping the franchise, even though he did mention last year that he wants to play Ethan Hunt even in his 80s.

More details

Meanwhile, the trailer of Mission Impossible The Final Reckoning was released by the makers a few days ago. Christopher McQuarrie, who has directed every movie in the film series since Rogue Nation, serves as the director here as well. It will be released in theatres on May 23, 2025.

Glen starred alongside Tom in Joseph Kosenski's 2022 blockbuster aerial action entertainer Top Gun: Maverick, where he played Hangman. Tom was also there at a London screening of Twisters earlier this year to support Glen. The actor will be next seen in Edgar Wright’s The Running Man.

Stay connected with all...
See more
Stay connected with all the glitz and glam from the world of entertainment, right from Hollywood gossip to Bollywood chit chat. Also don't miss out on music buzz, anime scoops and OTT action.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, November 13, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On
// // //