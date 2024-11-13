Glen Powell clarifies rumour on replacing Tom Cruise in Mission Impossible franchise

Will Glen Powell be the next Ethan Hunt? The actor, who is pals with his Top Gun: Maverick co-star Tom Cruise has reacted to the recent report that he has been asked by Tom to take the franchise ahead. In a new report by Variety, it was stated that ESPN commentator Pat McAfee called him to ask whether there was any truth in the matter. (Also read: Glen Powell on the ‘beautiful ride’ that was ‘Twisters’ and co-stars who became friends) Tom Cruise and Glen Powell at the Twisters screening earlier this year.

What Glen Powell said

The report added that when Pat called him during The Pat McAfee Show to congratulate Glen on bagging the lead role, he denied it instantly and said, “My mom would never let me do that. It is the worst gig in town, everybody knows that. That's a death trap!” He was referring to the insane stunts and action sequences that are attached to the project, which Tom Cruise has been performing without any body double for years now.

But is there a contention with a possible new star to take the reigns from Tom Cruise to play the beloved character Ethan Hunt? The actor has not made any official statements about wrapping the franchise, even though he did mention last year that he wants to play Ethan Hunt even in his 80s.

More details

Meanwhile, the trailer of Mission Impossible The Final Reckoning was released by the makers a few days ago. Christopher McQuarrie, who has directed every movie in the film series since Rogue Nation, serves as the director here as well. It will be released in theatres on May 23, 2025.

Glen starred alongside Tom in Joseph Kosenski's 2022 blockbuster aerial action entertainer Top Gun: Maverick, where he played Hangman. Tom was also there at a London screening of Twisters earlier this year to support Glen. The actor will be next seen in Edgar Wright’s The Running Man.