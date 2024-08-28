Glen Powell ‘more appealing’ than Ryan Gosling? Even the Twisters star doesn't think so: ‘He's a legend'
Actor Glen Powell responded when an anonymous Hollywood producer claimed that he is more appealing than the La La Land star Ryan Gosling.
Glen Powell's star is shining brighter than ever, thanks to his impressive performances in Twisters and Anyone But You. Yet, when faced with a comparison to Ryan Gosling, Glen showed his down-to-earth side with a clever retort. Also read: Glen Powell: I imagine myself as audience before saying yes to a role
Not in for comparison
Recently, he was compared to Ryan on X, formerly known as Twitter. An unnamed Hollywood producer called Glen the biggest up-and-coming movie star in Hollywood.
The unnamed producer spoke to The Wrap and said that Glen is officially a movie star “in the sense that audiences now go to movies to see him”. “Unlike an actor like Ryan Gosling whose appeal is mostly limited to female audiences, Glen appeals to both females and males,” the producer said.
He downplayed it by playfully sidestepping the compliment.
“Gosling is a legend. I’m just Glen,” Glen said in response. It was a note from Ryan’s iconic I’m just Ken dialogue from Barbie. The response garnered attention on the social media platform with 100,000 likes and counting.
“I need you and ryan gosling to make a movie together,” wrote one user, with another adding, “Your job is tornado”.
“I see what you did there, Glen,” shared one user, with one posting, “I have a man crush on both Glen and Ryan so I'm not sure who wrote this article but they're wrong. We love both of them. And they should be in a buddy cop movie together”.
About Glen’s work
He got popular with his breakout role in Set It Up. His star power reached new heights in recent years with films such as Top Gun: Maverick, Anyone But You and Twisters. Up next, Glen has several anticipated projects on the horizon, including Edgar Wright’s The Running Man and the comedy series Chad Powers. Some time back, he had shared that he was headed back to real college to finish his degree at the University of Texas.
