Tom Cruise shares picture with Maverick co-star Glen Powell at Twisters premiere, fans can't wait for Top Gun 3

Glen Powell is having his moment right now. Riding on the box-office success of Anyone But You and the rave reviews of Richard Linklater's Hit Man, Glenn has many more big movies lined up. One shouldn't forget that the streak really began from Joseph Kosenski's 2022 blockbuster aerial action entertainer, Top Gun: Maverick. (Also Read – Glen Powell on challenges he has faced as a writer: Hollywood is not a meritocracy) Tom Cruise and Glen Powell at Twisters screening

Tom Cruise reunites with Glen Powell

Glen caught up with his Top Gun: Maverick co-star, Tom Cruise, at a London screening of the former's upcoming disaster movie, Twisters. Tom took to his social media handles and shared a picture with Glen from the premiere. Tom wore a white T-shirt, dark blue denims, and a black jacket. Meanwhile, Glenn chose a black suit for the occasion. Both can be seen holding popcorn with Twisters posters on the tubs. Tom captioned the post, “Fun night with friends, watching a movie!!”

Glenn also shared the same picture on his Instagram handle with the caption, “When your wingman follows you into the storm…” Several actors took to the comment section to leave their compliments. Aaron Paul commented, “Obsessed with this. Two legends.” Octavia Spencer posted fire emojis whereas Glenn's Twisters co-star Daisy Edgar-Jones left some exclamation marks. The official Instagram handle of Top Gun also commented on Tom's post, “Our Maverick and Hangman (applause and aeroplane emojis).”

Top Gun 3?

Fans of the Top Gun franchise couldn't contain their excitement either. One of them wrote, “Waiting for Top Gun 3.” Another commented, “Maverick & hangman (emotional emojis).” “Okay we got it ‘Top Gun 3 is on the way’ right?,” said a third user. “Top Gun reloaded (fire emoji),” shared a user.

The Top Gun franchise kicked off in 1986 with Tony Scott-directed first instalment, which introduced Tom as the daredevil naval aviator Lieutenant Pete Mitchell aka Maverick. The blockbuster's sequel released over 35 years later in 2022, which introduced Glen as Lieutenant Jake Seresin aka Hangman.

While Tom will be seen in the next instalment of his spy thriller franchise Mission: Impossible, Glen's Twisters is all set to release in cinemas on July 19.