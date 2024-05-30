Glen Powell on challenges he has faced as a writer: Hollywood is not a meritocracy

Actor Glen Powell teamed up with director Richard Linklater and contributed on the writing work for his latest film, Hit Man. In a new interview, the actor revealed that getting a green signal for the film was not an easy process as it was rejected by most production houses. (Also read: Sydney Sweeney is very smart: Glen Powell on how she orchestrated successful Anyone But You marketing campaign) Glen Powell’s latest project is director Richard Linklater’s Hit Man.(AFP)

Recently, in an interview with Collider, Glen spoke about the process of making Hit Man, and reflected on his journey as a writer in Hollywood.

Not an easy sail

During the interview, he was asked to share the challenges he has faced in the past as a writer, including his new film. He confessed that writers go through a tough time getting their projects green-lit.

“There are some writers, even at the studio level, that are some of my favourite writers, that have never had a credit made and every time I read their scripts, I'm like, This is unbelievable. They're so talented’. But Hollywood is not a meritocracy,” Glen said.

He added, “There are thousands of people that have to say yes, to get that movie to the screen. The thing that was really actually interesting about this movie (Hit Man) is having a filmmaker like Richard Linklater on board. It is a huge deal because people can see what the movie is going to be, and that it will be a little bit more”.

However, things were different for Hit Man because “everyone said no initially”. He said that they have made this movie independently.

In fact, the actor reveals that the denial by others left the film’s team confused as they knew the potential of the project.

Calling it a ‘genre mashup’, he explained, “We found an opportunity of doing something truly original, something that we really felt like had something to say, something that was exciting and sexy and had thrilling and romantic elements”.

When it comes to the lessons he walks away from the experience, Glen said it taught him to trust his instincts, and chasing something is a “worthy cause”.

More about Hit Man

Also starring Adria Arjona, Retta, Austin Amelio, Molly Bernard, and Mike Markoff, the Netflix film is written by Linklater, Powell and Skip Hollandsworth. It follows a professor moonlighting as a hitman of sorts for his city police department, who descends into dangerous, dubious territory when he finds himself attracted to a woman who enlisted his services.

On the work front, Glen scored a box office hit last year with Sony’s rom-com Anyone But You. He was also seen in blockbuster hit Top Gun: Maverick alongside Tom Cruise. He is also leading tentpole Twisters.