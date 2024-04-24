 Sydney Sweeney is very smart: Glen Powell on how she orchestrated successful Anyone But You marketing campaign | Hollywood - Hindustan Times
Wednesday, Apr 24, 2024
Sydney Sweeney is very smart: Glen Powell on how she orchestrated successful Anyone But You marketing campaign

ByHT Entertainment Desk
Apr 24, 2024 12:47 PM IST

Glen Powell admits rumours of his alleged affair with Sydney Sweeney 'worked wonderfully' for Anyone But You.

Sydney Sweeney is a marketing genius, as per Glen Powell, who praised his co-star for their rom-com Anyone But You's box office success. In a recent interview with The New York Times, the actor praised the Euphoria star for the role she played in the movie’s marketing strategy; Sydney also served as an executive producer on the project through her Fifty-Fifty Films banner. Also read: Sydney Sweeney reveals she recently paid off her mother's mortgage

Sydney Sweeney and Glen Powell in a still from Anyone But You.
Sydney Sweeney and Glen Powell in a still from Anyone But You.

‘Sydney and I have a ton of effortless chemistry’

Glen said, “The two things that you have to sell a rom-com are fun and chemistry. Sydney and I have a ton of fun together, and we have a ton of effortless chemistry... that’s people wanting what’s on the screen off the screen, and sometimes you just have to lean into it a bit — and it worked wonderfully. Sydney is very smart.”

Sydney Sweeney says she ‘was on every call’

Sydney was directly behind the Anyone But You marketing strategy, which included mushy photos of her and Glen from the red carpets, and them flirting in interviews. And when Glenn and his long-term girlfriend broke up, the rumours heated up. The 'speculation played out… exactly as they intended', The New York Times piece said.

Sydney said in the same interview, “I was on every call. I was in text group chats. I was probably keeping everybody over at Sony marketing and distribution awake at night because I couldn’t stop with ideas... I wanted to make sure that we were actively having a conversation with the audience as we were promoting this film, because at the end of the day, they’re the ones who created the entire narrative.”

More about the film

Directed by Will Gluck, Anyone But You has become the highest-grossing romantic comedy in years, earning more than $200 million worldwide, per a recent report by Variety. The film also helped with the rom-com revival.

Anyone But You's official synopsis read: After an amazing first date, Bea and Ben's fiery attraction turns ice-cold – until they find themselves unexpectedly reunited at a wedding in Australia. So they do what any two mature adults would do: pretend to be a couple.

