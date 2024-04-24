Sydney Sweeney is very smart: Glen Powell on how she orchestrated successful Anyone But You marketing campaign

‘Sydney and I have a ton of effortless chemistry’

Glen said, “The two things that you have to sell a rom-com are fun and chemistry. Sydney and I have a ton of fun together, and we have a ton of effortless chemistry... that’s people wanting what’s on the screen off the screen, and sometimes you just have to lean into it a bit — and it worked wonderfully. Sydney is very smart.”

HT launches Crick-it, a one stop destination to catch Cricket, anytime, anywhere. Explore now!

Sydney Sweeney says she ‘was on every call’

Sydney was directly behind the Anyone But You marketing strategy, which included mushy photos of her and Glen from the red carpets, and them flirting in interviews. And when Glenn and his long-term girlfriend broke up, the rumours heated up. The 'speculation played out… exactly as they intended', The New York Times piece said.

Sydney said in the same interview, “I was on every call. I was in text group chats. I was probably keeping everybody over at Sony marketing and distribution awake at night because I couldn’t stop with ideas... I wanted to make sure that we were actively having a conversation with the audience as we were promoting this film, because at the end of the day, they’re the ones who created the entire narrative.”

More about the film

Directed by Will Gluck, Anyone But You has become the highest-grossing romantic comedy in years, earning more than $200 million worldwide, per a recent report by Variety. The film also helped with the rom-com revival.

Anyone But You's official synopsis read: After an amazing first date, Bea and Ben's fiery attraction turns ice-cold – until they find themselves unexpectedly reunited at a wedding in Australia. So they do what any two mature adults would do: pretend to be a couple.